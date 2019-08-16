Photo Flash: Jessie Mueller Joins Rosie's Theater Kids at Summer Celebration

Aug. 16, 2019  

On August 13, Rosie's Theater Kids held their Summer Celebration fundraiser at the home of board members Marty and Joanne Homlish in Edgartown, MA. Actor and RTK Board Member BD Wong welcomed guests who enjoyed performances from Rosie's Theater Kids and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Jessie Mueller(Beautiful).

One of the country's most dynamic and successful programs for the performing arts - Rosie's Theater Kids, located on West 45th Street in Manhattan - made its 6th annual trip to Martha's Vineyard from August 11-17, as previously announced by Lori Klinger, Artistic and Executive Director of Rosie's Theater Kids (RTKids).

Thirty-three young performers from the ACTE II program (grades 9 through 12) living in underserved neighborhoods in NYC spent the week in a performing arts intensive study at the Vineyard Arts Project in Edgartown, MA. The students chosen to participate in this great getaway from NYC are all RTKids scholarship recipients, selected for their exceptional dedication and professionalism in RTKids classes year-round. Along with their studies, the students explored the island and performed at a Summer Celebration fundraiser for RTKids.

Photo Credit: Taylor Ahearn

BD Wong and Cate Homlish

Jessie Mueller

Jessie Mueller

Marty Homlish

