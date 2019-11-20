Photo Flash: Jessica Vosk, Brandon Victor Dixon And More Take The Stage At Birdland With Composer Georgia Stitt
The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present songwriter Georgia Stitt in an evening of her original songs called "The Me of the Moment: A Show About Re-invention" on November 18. Georgia's very special guests were Kate Baldwin, Matt Bogart, Jessica Vosk, AJ Sojola, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Molly Brown.
Georgia Stitt is a composer/lyricist, music director, pianist, and music producer. Her original musicals include Snow Child (commissioned by Arena Stage and directed by Molly Smith); Samantha Spade, Ace Detective (commissioned by TADA Youth Theater and written with Lisa Diana Shapiro, National Youth Theatre 2014 Winner "Outstanding New Musical"); Big Red Sun (NAMT Festival winner in 2010, Harold Arlen Award in 2005, written with playwright John Jiler); The Water (winner of the 2008 ANMT Search for New Voices in American Musical Theatre and written with Jeff Hylton and Tim Werenko); and Mosaic (commissioned for Inner Voices Off-Broadway in 2010 and written with Cheri Steinkellner). She is currently writing The Big Boom (with Hunter Foster), Common Ground (with Lisa Diana Shapiro), Signature Stitch (with Warren Adams), and an as-yet untitled oratorio.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Aex Eckhardt
Andrea Jones Sojola
Andrea Jones Sojola
Andrea Jones Sojola
Andrea Jones Sojola
Angie Swan, Adele Stein, Georgia Stitt, Alex Eckhardt, Elena Bonomo
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown
Janet Brenner, Georgia Stitt, Marcie Heisler
Jason Robert Brown, Molly Brown, Betty Buckley
Jessica Vosk, Georgia Stitt, Andrea Jones Sojola, Matt Bogart, Molly Brown, Kate Baldwin
Molly Brown, Georgia Stitt, Susannah Brown
Molly Brown, Georgia Stitt, Susannah Brown
