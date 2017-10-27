Photo Flash: It's Alive! See YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN in the West End

Mel Brooks' quirky musical Young Frankenstein is making its West End premiere at London's Garrick Theatre. Based on the 1974 Oscar-nominated film co-written with Thomas Meehan and starring Gene Wilder, the brand new production follows a Broadway run that closed in 2009. Check out a first look at the show below!

Young Frankenstein is the wickedly inspired re-imagining of Mary Shelley's classic novel, which sees the creation of a creature that cannot be controlled. When Frederick Frankenstein, a New York brain surgeon and professor, inherits a Transylvanian castle and laboratory from his genius, but deranged grandfather, Victor Von Frankenstein, he quickly has some decisions to make.

Originally opening on Broadway in 2007, directed by Susan Stroman, Young Frankenstein received a variety of views, running for 484 performances. Stroman returns to direct a revamped, restyled production, reuniting with Mel Brooks and the creative team behind their last hit, The Producers.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

