Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with ALL ABOUT EVE

With just under three weeks until previews commence at the Noël Coward Theatre, the cast is hard at work in rehearsals for the world premiere of All About Eve. Get a first glimpse of Ivo van Hove's highly anticipated stage production of the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film below.

Led by Emmy Award-winning Gillian Anderson and Lily James, the cast includes Monica Dolan, Ian Drysdale, Tsion Habte, Jessie Mei Li, Julian Ovenden, Sheila Reid, Rhashan Stone, Stanley Townsend and Philip Voyzey.

Merric Boyd, Fejiro Emasiobi, Charles Hagerty, Chanelle Modi, Stuart Nunn, Phillipa Peak, Grace Stone and Michael Warburton complete the Ensemble.

Ivo van Hove's direction will be accompanied by set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Photo Credit: Jan Versweyveld

