Photo Flash: Groove Along with Bucks County's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Audiences are reveling in a recreation of one of music history's most famous jam sessions at Bucks County Playhouse's production of the Tony Award-winning musical "Million Dollar Quartet." The production which runs through September 15 is directed by original Broadway cast member Hunter Foster. The high voltage musical, with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, is inspired by the true story of a famed recording session that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for an infamous all-night jam session.

"Million Dollar Quartet" comes on the heels of a Foster-helmed production of "42nd Street," which broke box office records at the Playhouse. The Bucks County cast includes John Michael Presney as Carl Perkins, Sky Seals as Johnny Cash, Brandyn Day as Jerry Lee Lewis, Ari McKay Wilford as Elvis Presley, James Ludwig as Sam Phillips, Ryah Nixon as Dyanne, James David Larson as Jay Perkins and Zach Cossman as Fluke Holland. The show features full renditions of top rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by actors who play their own instruments, as well as sing and perform.

Josh Smith is Scenic Designer. Lighting Designer is Kirk Bookman. Costume designer is Lauren T. Roark. Bart Fasbender is Sound Designer. John Michael Presney is Music Director. Jane Pole is Production Stage Manager. Michelle Scalpone is Assistant Stage Manager.

Single tickets to "Million Dollar Quartet" are on sale now. Tickets range from $45 - $80; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

