Photo Flash: Go Inside the BKLYN Reunion Concert with Eden Espinosa & More!

Once upon a time has never felt more right than it did last night...

Just last night, October 21, BKLYN came back with a 15th Anniversary reunion concert for one-night-only. The company was led by Eden Espinosa (RENT, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge, In the Heights) as Faith, and stage star Ramona Keller (The Public Theatre's Hercules, City Center's Little Shop of Horrors) as Paradice, with Tony Award nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Les Miserables) as Taylor Collins, Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island, CATS) as Streetsinger, Original Broadway cast members Julie Reiber (Come From Away), Horace V. Rogers (Tarzan), and Caren Lyn Tackett (High Fidelity).

With original direction by Tony Award winner Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Big River) the musical is written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. BKLYN made its World Premiere in Denver in 2003 and opened on Broadway on October 21, 2004 at The Plymouth Theatre (later renamed the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater), playing 311 performances.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You