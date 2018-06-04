Photo Flash: Get A First Look At THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in Denmark

BroadwayWorld has a first look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT stage musical in Denmark at the Frederica Theatre!

The role of Moses is played by Diluckshan Jeyaratnam. His international credits include Shubidua The Musical and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Fredericia Teater in Denmark, and Jesus Christ Superstar and Cats with MCH Musicals at the Herning Congress Center.

Broadway actor/singer Jason Gotay co-stars as Ramses, Moses' adoptive brother and successor to the Pharaoh. Gotay has been seen on Broadway as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and as Randall in the original cast of Bring It On the Musical. His extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse, Theatre Under The Stars, concerts at Jazz at Lincoln Center and 54 Below, and the national tour of Bring It On the Musical. Among his television credits, he was seen as the Lost Boy Toodles in NBC's recent Peter Pan Live.

The creative team features musical score and lyrics come from Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin), with book by Philip LaZebnik (Pocahontas, Mulan). Scott Schwartz directs the debut production, and Sean Cheesman choreographs.

A soaring celebration of the human spirit, The Prince of Egypt features a

dazzling, multi-ethnic cast in one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses and Ramses, his Pharaoh brother, and the indomitable people who changed them both forever. Inspired by the beloved Dreamworks Animation film and featuring a score that includes the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe" by the composer and lyricist of Wicked, this breathtaking journey of faith and family is the must-see event of the season.

Photo Credit: Søren Malmose

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You