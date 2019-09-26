Photo Flash: George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, Amber Riley & More Celebrate Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Opening night of Little Shop of Horrors was celebrated last night at the Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California, now performing through October 20. The production stars George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" Mj Rodriguez as "Audrey;" Kevin Chamberlin, as "Mr. Mushnik;" Matthew Wilkas as "Orin Scrivello;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll."

Several of Mj Rodriguez's fellow cast members from FX's Pose were in attendance, including Billy Porter, Dyllon Burnside, Angelica Ross and Jeremy McClain.

Additional celebrities attendees included Tiffany Haddish, Todrick Hall, BD Wong, Valentina, Stacey Keach, Jane Kaczmarek, Ashlee Simpson, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Sam Harris and Daisy Egan.

Also in attendance were Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and Jazzmun of Fox's Glee, Alexandra Billings, Erik Liberman, and Zackary Arthur of Amazon Prime's Transparent and Griffin Matthew of Netflix's Dear White People.

In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors also Includes Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Urchins and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Photo Flash: Nick Agro



Alexandra Billings



Amber Riley



Amy Landecker



Amy Landecker, Alexandra Billings



Ashlee Simpson



B.D. Wong



Billy Porter



Chaz Bono



Daisy Egan



George Salazar



George Salazar and his parents



Grace Fulton



Jackie Burns



Jai Rodriguez



Jane Kaczmarek



Jenna Ushkowitz



Justin Sayre



Kalen Allen



Katlyn Carlson



Monique Edwards



Opening Night Curtain Call



MJ Rodriguez



George Salazar



Amber Riley



George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez



George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Amber Riley



George Salazar, Kevin Chamberlain



The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS



The Company of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS



Shakina Nayfack



Stephanie Hsu



Tiffany Haddish



Todrick Hall



Todrick Hall, Tiffany Haddish



Trace Lysette



Tracie Thoms



Valentina