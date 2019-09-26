Photo Flash: George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, Amber Riley & More Celebrate Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Opening night of Little Shop of Horrors was celebrated last night at the Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California, now performing through October 20. The production stars George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" Mj Rodriguez as "Audrey;" Kevin Chamberlin, as "Mr. Mushnik;" Matthew Wilkas as "Orin Scrivello;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll."
Several of Mj Rodriguez's fellow cast members from FX's Pose were in attendance, including Billy Porter, Dyllon Burnside, Angelica Ross and Jeremy McClain.
Additional celebrities attendees included Tiffany Haddish, Todrick Hall, BD Wong, Valentina, Stacey Keach, Jane Kaczmarek, Ashlee Simpson, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Sam Harris and Daisy Egan.
Also in attendance were Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and Jazzmun of Fox's Glee, Alexandra Billings, Erik Liberman, and Zackary Arthur of Amazon Prime's Transparent and Griffin Matthew of Netflix's Dear White People.
In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors also Includes Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Urchins and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
Photo Flash: Nick Agro
Amy Landecker, Alexandra Billings
B.D. Wong
George Salazar
George Salazar and his parents
Grace Fulton
Kalen Allen
Opening Night Curtain Call
George Salazar
George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez
George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Amber Riley
George Salazar, Kevin Chamberlain
The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
The Company of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Valentina
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)