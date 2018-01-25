Photo Flash: First Look at THE OUTSIDER Premiering at Paper Mill

Jan. 25, 2018  

THE OUTSIDER, a new play by Paul Slade Smith, is set to open this week at the Paper Mill Playhouse. This hilarious satire follows Ned Newley, perhaps the most unlikely candidate ever, who is suddenly and unexpectedly thrust into the role of Governor. Inexperienced and afraid of public speaking, his political consultants work to keep him on the right track. THE OUTSIDER opens January 24th and runs through February 18th.

THE OUTSIDER is directed by David Esbjornson and features Kelley Curran, Julia Duffy, Manoel Felciano, Erin Noel Grennan, Mike Houston, Burke Moses, and Lenny Wolpe.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia/Matthew Murphy

Lenny Wolpe (Ned Newley), Kelley Curran (Rachel Parsons) and Erin Noel Grennan (Louise Peakes)

Burke Moses (Arthur Vance) and Lenny Wolpe (Ned Newley); Photo by Matthew Murphy

Erin Noel Grennan (Louise Peakes) and Julia Duffy (Paige Caldwell)

Manoel Felciano (Dave Riley) and Lenny Wolpe (Ned Newley)

Kelley Curran (Rachel Parsons), Erin Noel Grennan (Louise Peakes) and Lenny Wolpe (Ned Newley)

Burke Moses (Arthur Vance) and Julia Duffy (Paige Caldwell)


