Photo Flash: First Look at THE OUTSIDER Premiering at Paper Mill

THE OUTSIDER, a new play by Paul Slade Smith, is set to open this week at the Paper Mill Playhouse. This hilarious satire follows Ned Newley, perhaps the most unlikely candidate ever, who is suddenly and unexpectedly thrust into the role of Governor. Inexperienced and afraid of public speaking, his political consultants work to keep him on the right track. THE OUTSIDER opens January 24th and runs through February 18th.

THE OUTSIDER is directed by David Esbjornson and features Kelley Curran, Julia Duffy, Manoel Felciano, Erin Noel Grennan, Mike Houston, Burke Moses, and Lenny Wolpe.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia/Matthew Murphy

