Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsal Photos of LCT's INTIMATE APPAREL Directed by Barlett Sher

Lincoln Center Theater will present Intimate Apparel by Ricky Ian Gordon and Lynn Nottage with Bartlett Sher.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York, the opera tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges. Dramaturg and Director of the Opera Commissioning Program at The Metropolitan Opera Paul Cremo moderates a discussion with Gordon, Nottage, and Sher and cast members perform highlights, ahead of the opera's opening performance on February 27.



Intimate Apparel is the first opera produced by Lincoln Center Theater and was developed by LCT and the Metropolitan Opera as part of the Met/LCT New Works Program, which is dedicated to developing new opera and music theater works.

Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

Lynn Nottage and composer Ricky Ian Gordon

Lynn Nottage and Michael Yeargan

Bartlett Sher

Kearstin Piper Brown and Chabrelle Williams

Naomi Louisa O'Connell

Chabrelle Williams and Arnold Livinsgton Geis

Adrienne Danrich and composer Ricky Ian Gordon

Kearstin Piper Brown

The full company





