Photo Flash: First Look at Annie Golden and the Cast of BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER

Get a first look inside the new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, now playing its New York Premiere engagement Off-Broadway at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Broadway Bounty Hunter is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role. Previews began Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with an official opening night of Tuesday, July 23, for a limited engagement of ten weeks through Sunday, September 15.

Joining Golden in the cast are Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna; Jasmine Forsberg (Love In Hate Nation at Penn State) as Cortnie/Indigo; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug/Director; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe; Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine/Janessa; and Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen at Second Stage) and Ian Coulter-Buford (National Tour of After Midnight) as swings. Anne L. Nathan (Once, Sunday in the Park with George) will perform the title role at Saturday matinee performances.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. The musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America, and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York Premiere, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) andAllison Bressi (Songbird), follows the musical's sold-out, critically-acclaimed run at Barrington Stage Company.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





