Photo Flash: First Look At The Witches And Wizards Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne

Official character portraits of the Australian cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have been released ahead of the first preview performance at Melbourne's Princess Theatre tonight. See the family photos below!

One play presented in two parts, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins with Part One tonight at 7:30 PM and continues with Part Two tomorrow, Saturday January 19, at 7:30pm. The Australian premiere production officially opens with a red carpet gala on Saturday February 23.

The cast were photographed in their family groups - the Potters, the Granger-Weasleys and the Malfoys. Seen in character for the first time are Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as his wife Ginny Potter and Sean Rees-Wemyss as their son Albus Potter; Gyton Grantley as Ron Weasley, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger and Manali Datar their daughter Rose Granger- Weasley; Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy and William McKenna as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

The company of 42 performers also includes Iopu Auva'a, Damien Avery, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Sienna Conti, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Mark Dickinson, Lyndall Grant, Ruby Hall, George Henare, Alfie Hughes, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Madeleine Jones, Ezra Justin, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Kuda Mapeza, Kirsty Marillier, Cle Morgan, James O'Connell, David Ross Paterson, Archie Pitcher, Zakaria Rahhali, John Shearman, David Simes, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Sasha Turinui, Jessica Vickers and Hannah Waterman.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Both parts of the play are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

The multi-award-winning theatrical event is exclusive to Melbourne and is currently booking at the newly renovated Princess Theatre until December 1, 2019.

Tickets are available from HarryPotterthePlay.com.

Photo Credit: Damian Bennett

