Photo Flash: Eden Espinosa, Nick Adams, Jelani Alladin, and More Attend Opening Night of THE WOMAN IN BLACK at The McKittrick Hotel

The McKittrick Hotel presents the original production of long-running West End play The Woman In Black. Previews began in the hotel's hidden pub The Club Car on January 8, with an official opening on January 23, 2020.

Broadway stars came to opening night including Eden Espinosa, Nick Adams, Jelani Alladin, and more!

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Director Robin Herford reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement at The McKittrick. There, The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.

