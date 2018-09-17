Photo Flash: Disney Spotlights Latin Actors in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Sep. 17, 2018  

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Broadway casts of The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen partnered with photographer Ciro Gutierrez for a special photo shoot. Throughout the month, Disney Theatrical will also release short videos that feature each cast member.

Featured cast members include Enrique Segura from The Lion King; Kathryn Allison, Lauryn Ciardullo and Gaby Gamache from Aladdin; and Nina Lafarga and Julius Anthony Rubio from Frozen.

Check out photos from the special shoot below!

Photo Credit: Ciro Gutierrez

