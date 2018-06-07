Photo Flash: Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents DISASTER! Starring Seth Rudetsky

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) announces the casting for the first production of the 2018 Nutmeg Summer Series: "Disaster!", the hilarious new musical straight from Broadway. CRT welcomes the co-writing team of the show, as Jack Plotnick will direct and three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky will reprise the role he originated on Broadway (Ted Schneider). "Disaster!"runs June 7 through June 16. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now. A full performance schedule is available at crt.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

The cast is led by Broadway veterans Anne L. Nathan (Broadway's "Once", "Sunday in the Park With George" ) as Shirley,, Angie Schworer (Broadway's "Something Rotten!", "Big Fish") as Jackie and Maggie McDowell(Broadway's "Disaster!") as Sister Mary Downey.

It's 1979 and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters including earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost...or at least escape the killer rats. You'll go wild for this hilarious homage to the disaster movies of the '70s, with some of the era's most recognizable songs including "Knock on Wood", "Hooked on a Feeling" and "I Am Woman".

Director Jack Plotnick co-wrote "Disaster!" alongside Seth Rudetsky as well as directed the original Broadway production at the Triad Theatre, now Stage 72. He also co-wrote and directed "Space Station 76," a Sony Pictures Feature film starring Patrick Wilson and Liv Tyler. Audiences may recognize Plotnick for acting roles including his recurring roles in "Grace and Frankie", "The Mentalist" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or his leading role in the 2012 Sundance Film "Wrong".

Co-writer and co-creator of "Disaster!" Seth Rudetsky reprises the role he originated on Broadway role of Ted Schneider. Rudetsky currently is the afternoon host of Sirius/XM Radio host of "On Broadway" and "Seth Speaks." Rudetsky made his Broadway acting debut in "The Ritz" directed by Joe Mantello. Off-Broadway he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed "Rhapsody in Seth" directed by Peter Flynn, who will helm CRT's "Sweeney Todd" later this summer.

A three-time Emmy Award nominee helped write the Grammy Awards in 1999 and 2000. He has served as a pit conductor for Broadway shows "42nd Street", "The Full Monty," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mamma Mia!," and "The Producers." Acting credits include starring in an off-off Broadway production of "Torch Song Trilogy" as well as on "Law and Order" and "All My Children."

Broadway veteran Angie Schworer makes her CRT debut as Jackie Noelle. Schworer has performed in multiple Broadway productions, making her debut in "The Will Rogers Follies". Other Broadway credits include most recently "Something Rotten!", "Big Fish", "Young Frankenstein", and "Catch Me If You Can". After this summer's CRT performance, Schworer will return to Broadway in the premier of "The Prom" at the Cort Theatre. Schworer recently finished the run of the new musical "The Sting" alongside CRT alum Richard Kline.

Anne L. Nathan makes her CRT debut as Shirley Winters. Previous Broadway credits include "Once", "Sunday in the Park with George", "Chicago", and "Assassins". She was in the original Broadway casts of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Ragtime". Regional credits include The McCarter, The MUNY, George Street Playhouse, The Huntington Theatre Company, and Barrington Stage Company.

Original Broadway cast ensemble member Maggie McDowell returns to "Disaster!" alongside Rudetsky and Plotnick, this time in the role of Sister Mary Downey. McDowell, a Connecticut native, makes her CRT debut. Other credits include: "Kinky Boots" (National Tour), "Pinkalicious" (Off-Broadway), and regional theatre work at Ogunquit Playhouse, Theatre By the Sea and the Fireside Theatre.

Choreographer Mary Ann Lamb's choreography credits include "Gypsy" (Harbor Light Prodcutions) and "A Nightingale Sings" (Westport Country Playhouse), and Associate Choreographer for "The Shape She Makes" at ART and "Oliver" at Papermill Playhouse. Lamb also has an extensive Broadway resume as a performer. She played Mona Page in "Curtains" alongside David Hyde Pierce and other Broadway credits include: "Contact", "Seussica", "Fosse", "Chicago", "Jerome Robbins' Broadway", "Song and Dance" and others.

The production team includes Jack Plotnick (Director), Mary Ann Lamb (Choreographer), Bryan McAdams (Music Director), Tim Brown (Scenic Design), Fan Zheng (Costume Design), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design), Michael Vincent Skinner (Sound Design), Drew Geraci (Associate Director) and James Mountcastle (Production Stage Manager).

The cast will also include Leanne Antonio (Levora), Griffin Binnicker (Maury), Simon Longnight (Scott), Nick Nudler (Tony), Sana "Prince" Sarr (Ben/Lisa), Alyah Scott (Marianne), Ben Walker (Chad), and Sasha Brown, Spencer Croy, Hayden Elizabeth Price, and Mike Katz.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Matinee performances start at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Subscription package options range from $84 to $117. Single tickets prices start at $48. Discounts are available for seniors and students. There will be an ASL Interpreted performance on Saturday, June 16 at 2p.m.

Children must be at least 4 years old to attend CRT productions. For additional ticket information or to purchase tickets by phone, call 860.486.2113. To purchase tickets online,visit www.crt.uconn.edu. All sales are final; no refunds. Play selections and performance dates are subject to change. Single tickets are now on sale.

Photos by Gerry Goodstein.

