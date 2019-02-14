Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop

Feb. 14, 2019  

This week, New York Theatre Workshop hosted its NYTW 2019 Gala celebrating 40 Years! The evening featured performances from Alice Ripley (Next to Normal); Anthony Rapp (RENT), Daphne Rubin-Vega (RENT), Amber Gray (Hadestown); Nathaly Lopez (What's It All About); Cristina Monet ("Disco Clone") plus members of the original casts of RENT; Bright Lights, Big City; What's It All About; Hadestown and more. See photos from the evening below!

New York Theatre Workshop is celebrating 40 years of bringing the work of visionary artists to adventurous audiences. Each season, from its home in New York's East Village, NYTW presents four new productions, over 80 readings and numerous workshop productions for over 45,000 audience members. NYTW supports artists in all stages of their careers by maintaining a series of workshop programs, including work-in-progress readings, summer residencies and artist fellowships.

Since its founding, NYTW has produced over 100 new, fully staged works, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown; and seven acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, seventeen Tony Awards and assorted Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards.

The NYTW Annual Gala raises nearly 10% of the Off-Broadway company's annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night only event help NYTW to mount five world class productions each season and to share them with more than 40,000 audience members. Proceeds also support NYTW's Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.

Photo Credit: Henry McGee/NYTW

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Thursday Williams

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Nikki M. James

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Nathaly Lopez

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Nathaly Lopez

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Mike Iveson

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Kim Blanck, Nikki Massoud, and Krista Pioppi

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
JorDan Fisher

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
JorDan Fisher and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Jeremy O. Harris and Heidi Schreck

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Jeremy Blocker, Stephen Graham and James C. Nicola

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Stephen Graham W

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Heidi Schreck & Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Elizabeth Marvel

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp, and Alice Ripley

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Dael Orlandersmith

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
JorDan Fisher, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Michael Grief, Nathaly Lopez, Ken Ithiphol, Anthony Rapp, Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Clint Ramos

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Ayad Akhtar

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Ato Blankson-Wood, Jeremy O. Harris, Irene Sofia Lucio, and Chalia La Tour

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Anthony Rapp

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Amy Herzog

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Amber Gray

Photo Flash: Cast Members Of RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN And More Celebrate 40 Years Of New York Theatre Workshop
Alice Ripley

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Full Cast Announced for HADESTOWN on Broadway; Rehearsals Begin Today!
  • BEETLEJUICE Will Offer $33.33 Preview Tickets To First 100 Patrons in Black and White Tomorrow
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At FALSETTOS on Tour
  • BE MORE CHILL Begins This Week, Rush Tickets Daily
  • Laura Benanti Extends Run in MY FAIR LADY Through July!
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE