Photo Flash: CHRISTMAS AT BIRDLAND Album Release Party Is A Huge Success

Club44 Records recently celebrated the upcoming release of Christmas at Birdland, featuring Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso and Klea Blackhurst, at the legendary Birdland Jazz Club in New York, NY. The party was attended by a host of Broadway, jazz and cabaret industry professionals, including Max von Essen, Natalie Douglas and Karen Mason, to name a few.

Christmas at Birdland is a recording that celebrates Billy, Jim and Klea's annual Christmas show, A Swinging Birdland Christmas. Party attendees were wowed with some teaser tunes from the new release, and there was even a special appearance by Santa himself! Santa mingled through the crowd, gifting everyone with a copy of the new CD, while Billy, Jim and Klea delighted party-goers with their rendition of "Christmas is Starting Now."

Now in its tenth year, the long-running, seasonal favorite is always a sellout. This year will be no exception. The show will run from December 21-25, so be sure to purchase tickets for this one-of-a-kind Christmas extravaganza!

Christmas at Birdland is distributed to retail and digital outlets worldwide by Sony/Provident. It is available for pre-order at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and target.com.

Photo Credit: Mary Alice Lovelace





