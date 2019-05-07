Photo Flash: Broadway Stars Shine at NIGHT AT THE PIER Gala

Over 800 guests gathered on May 6, 2019 at Pier Sixty in New York to celebrate Family Equality Council's 10th Annual Night at the Pier Gala. Attendees enjoyed a night of entertainment and moving stories, and raised close to $1 million for Family Equality Council's critical work on behalf of LGBTQ families.

Family Equality Council honored Scott Ellis and Sergio Trujillo, two leading professionals on Broadway who are gay parents and have raised the visibility of LGBTQ families and explored gay parenthood through their work on stage. Ellis and Trujillo were joined by their husbands on stage to accept the award, presented by Kelli O'Hara & Chita Rivera.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this award from an organization that has been fighting for LGBTQ families for 40 years," said Scott Ellis. "Family Equality Council's work is critically important in helping ensure all LGBTQ people are able to realize the dream of becoming parents."

"Receiving this award from Family Equality Council is deeply meaningful to me," said Sergio Trujillo. "As a gay parent living in a wonderfully-affirming community here in New York City, I applaud Family Equality Council's work to support LGBTQ families in communities across the country."

Psychologist and author Dr. Kim Bergman received the 2019 Hostetter-Habib Family Award in recognition of her decades of work to make family formation a reality for thousands of LGBTQ people. Bergman was introduced by Andy Cohen, and the award was presented by her wife Natalie Bergman and daughters Abby and Jenna.

"I'm truly honored to receive the Hostetter-Habib Family Award," said Kim Bergman. "My life's work to help LGBTQ people realize the dream of parenthood is one shared by Family Equality Council, and look forward to many more years working together to help LGBTQ families across the country grow and thrive."

At Night at the Pier 2019, Family Equality Council also honored the memory of one of our dearest friends, unveiling a new film produced with the support of the Ric Swezey Memorial Fund. Created in 2017, the Ric Swezey Memorial Fund is dedicated to telling the stories of everyday LGBTQ families in their struggle for lived and legal equality.

"We are delighted to have honored Scott Ellis and Sergio Trujillo for their visibility on Broadway and for leading the way as gay parents during this time of growth in LGBTQ parenting. We are also proud to have honored Kim Bergman, for her decades-long track record supporting prospective LGBTQ parents," said The Rev. Stan J. Sloan, CEO of Family Equality Council. "Once again, our New York community came out and joined those who traveled to attend, showing their generous support of Family Equality Council's work on behalf of LGBTQ families nationwide. Today we get back to work in the fight for lived and legal equality."

Guests at Night at the Pier were also treated to performances from cast members from the Broadway musicals Tootsie, PROM, Cher, and Ain't Too Proud.

