Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Brings BAT OUT OF HELL To The Laurie Beechman Theater

Last night, September 5th, Broadway Sessions welcomes cast members from Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell currently playing at Center Center.

Artists who appeared included Tony winner Lena Hall, Danielle Steers, Bradley Dean, Jessica Jaunich, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Avionce Hoyles, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

The evening also feature performances by vocalists Jesse Carrey and Aryn Bohannon.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





