Photo Flash: Amber Tamblyn, Gloria Steinem, Sarah Jones and More at Audible Theater's IN LOVE AND STRUGGLE

This past weekend, Audible Theater celebrated the intersection of Black History Month in February and Women's History Month in March with a three-night-only event, In Love and Struggle.

Check out photos below!

In Love and Struggle brings together a group of prestigious women of color to share their stories during this unique calendar moment, a leap year which serves as a bridge, uniting Black History Month (February) and Women's History Month (March).

A rotating slate of participants will include Tony Award-winning actor Sarah Jones, "Saturday Night Live" alum Sasheer Zamata, law professor and famed women's rights activist Anita Hill, commentator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, model and speaker Aaron Philip, poet Mahogany L. Browne, writer Bassey Ikpi, scholar and New York Times writer Salamishah Tillet, musician Toshi Reagon, author Jodie Patterson, hip-hop artist Mumu Fresh, harpist Brandee Younger and more.

With creative producer and director Monica L. Williams, curator Rebecca Carroll and creative advisor Kamilah Forbes, Audible Theater's presentation of In Love and Struggle features lighting design by Jen Schreiver, sound design by Justin Ellington and projection design by Katherine Freer and Alex Koch.

The show takes its name from a phrase writer Alice Walker inscribed years ago into a book she signed for young journalist Rebecca Carroll-now a critic at WNYC and the curator of the show.

This limited engagement was recorded live as an Audible Original production, to be made available for listeners globally later this year.

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible)

Aaron Philip

Mahogany L. Browne

Angélique Roché

Jaden Peterson

Rev. Dr. LaKeesha Walrond

Rebecca Carroll, Monica L. Williams and Cynthia Leive

Salamishah Tillet

Bassey Ikpi

Mahogany L. Browne

Brittany Packnett Cunningham

Sasheer Zamata

Aaron Philip

Rev. Dr. LaKeesha Walrond

Audible presents: "In Love and Struggle"

Mumu Fresh

Jodie Patterson and Penel Ghartey

Mumu Fresh, Salamishah Tillet, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Sasheer Zamata

Anita Hill

Alicia Garza, Bassey Ikpi, Sasheer Zamata, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Anita Hill, Aaron Philip, Jodie Patterson, Penel Ghartey, Mahogany L. Browne and Brandee Younger

Amber Tamblyn

Monica L. Williams, Anita Hill and Brandee Younger

Gloria Steinem and Rebecca Carroll





