Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!

Jun. 22, 2018  

Kristin Chenoweth recently held her 4th annual Broadway Bootcamp, followed by the 2nd annual Kristi Awards. BroadwayWorld is giving you a look inside the Popular program to see all the stars, students, and stellar cosplay at the event! Check out the photos below!

This year celebrated the 4th year of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp. New to camp was an After Lunch FaceTime Series with stars currently on Broadway: Andrew Chappelle, PBen Crawford, Katharine McPhee, and Lea Salonga. The Broadway savvy faculty worked alongside Oklahoma native talent and included: Richard Jay-Alexander, Faith Prince, Lara Teeter, Kevin Stites, Michael Orland, Christopher Sieber, Baayork Lee, Nellie Beavers, Kyle Garvin, Celeste Simone, Matt Berman, Bruce Glikas, Jenifer Jones, Jeremy Stevens, George Toumayan, Kent Dennis, Caroline Coffey, Josh New, Jack T. Wallace, John Sawyer and, of course, Ms. Chenoweth, herself.

For more information about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Richard Jay-Alexander & Matt Berman

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Kristin Chenoweth & Richard Jay-Alexander

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Christopher Sieber

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Richard Jay-Alexander

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Kevin Stites

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Kim Vento

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Anna Farley, Blake Brown, and Adeline Skillman as Belles and Gaston

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Broadway Bootcamp Students

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Dress Rehearsal for the 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Dress Rehearsal for the 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Dress Rehearsal for the 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Dress Rehearsal for the 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Dress Rehearsal for the 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!
Faith Prince and Bruce Glikas

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Michael Jackson Musical Coming to Broadway in 2020!
  • WAITRESS Tour Canceled In Louisville Due To Fire
  • Royal Ballet's Wayne McGregor Will Choreograph Tom Hooper's Big Screen Adaptation of CATS
  • David Cook Will Return to KINKY BOOTS Next Month
  • Photo Flash: Hey Big Spender! Laura Bell Bundy Stars in SWEET CHARITY in Los Angeles
  • Broadway's First All-Female Design Team Takes on THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT; Mimi Lien, Linda Cho, and More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       