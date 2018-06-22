Photo Flash: A Final Peek Inside Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP!

Kristin Chenoweth recently held her 4th annual Broadway Bootcamp, followed by the 2nd annual Kristi Awards. BroadwayWorld is giving you a look inside the Popular program to see all the stars, students, and stellar cosplay at the event! Check out the photos below!

This year celebrated the 4th year of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp. New to camp was an After Lunch FaceTime Series with stars currently on Broadway: Andrew Chappelle, PBen Crawford, Katharine McPhee, and Lea Salonga. The Broadway savvy faculty worked alongside Oklahoma native talent and included: Richard Jay-Alexander, Faith Prince, Lara Teeter, Kevin Stites, Michael Orland, Christopher Sieber, Baayork Lee, Nellie Beavers, Kyle Garvin, Celeste Simone, Matt Berman, Bruce Glikas, Jenifer Jones, Jeremy Stevens, George Toumayan, Kent Dennis, Caroline Coffey, Josh New, Jack T. Wallace, John Sawyer and, of course, Ms. Chenoweth, herself.

For more information about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

