Photo: First Look at Taron Egerton as Elton John in Biopic ROCKETMAN

Filming for the Elton John biopic Rocketman is well underway and this evening we got our first glimpse of star Taron Egerton in full Elton drag on the set of the film. See the first photo below!

Egerton stars as the famed artist, from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to his RISE in the rock 'n' roll scene of the 1970s and '80s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the '90s to international superstardom. Dexter Fletcher will direct.

John and David Furnish are producing under their Rocket Pictures banner, along with Matthew Vaughn, who directed John (playing a heightened version of himself) in the Kingsman sequel, and his Marv Films.

Egerton is best known for his roles in the British television series The Smoke and the 2014 action comedy film Kingsman: The Secret Service. He has also played Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama film Testament of Youth, appeared in the 2015 crime thriller film Legend, starred as Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in the 2016 biographical film Eddie the Eagle, voiced Johnny in the 2016 animated musical film Sing, and reprised his role in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. His upcoming films include Billionaire Boys Club and Robin Hood.

