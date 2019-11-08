Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive on the Opening Night Red Carpet For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened on Broadway last night, November 7.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7, 2019 in New York City.



