TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive on the Opening Night Red Carpet For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Article Pixel Nov. 8, 2019  

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened on Broadway last night, November 7.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee for the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7, 2019 in New York City.

Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox

Denise Rich

Denise Rich

Lori Stokes

Lori Stokes

Jocelyn Bloh

Jocelyn Bloh

Eric Anderson

Eric Anderson

Thalia and Tommy Mottola

Thalia

Theo Germaine

Theo Germaine

Matthew Lopez

Matthew Lopez

Spike Lee and Satchel Lee

Spike Lee

Spike Lee and Satchel Lee

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

RosAnna Scotto

Derrick Baskin

Derrick Baskin

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski

BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans

Martha Stewart

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Martha Stewart and Jordan Roth

Cush Jumbo

Cush Jumbo

Cush Jumbo

Phyllida Lloyd

Phyllida Lloyd

Phyllida Lloyd

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

Gayle King

Gayle King

Tina Turner

Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner

Tina Turner

Tina Turner

