Photo Coverage: The Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon Celebrates AnaÃ¯s Mitchell

The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated Tony Award nominee Anaïs Mitchell on Monday, June 3, at a salon hosted by Kara Unterberg. Mitchell performed songs from her Tony nominated hit, Hadestown, as well as songs that served as artistic inspirations to her.In addition, DGF President Andrew Lippa spoke about the new Dramatists Guild Foundation giving community, The Write Stuff Society.

Dramatists Guild Foundation Salons offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process of the writers of the American theater where award-winning dramatists share never-before-heard songs and the stories behind their most beloved works.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation supports the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF's programs and initiatives help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing arts education awards, grants, and stipends, and free work space to writers.

For more information, visit www.dgf.org.

