Photo Coverage: The Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon Celebrates AnaÃ¯s Mitchell

Jun. 4, 2019  

The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated Tony Award nominee Anaïs Mitchell on Monday, June 3, at a salon hosted by Kara Unterberg. Mitchell performed songs from her Tony nominated hit, Hadestown, as well as songs that served as artistic inspirations to her.In addition, DGF President Andrew Lippa spoke about the new Dramatists Guild Foundation giving community, The Write Stuff Society.

Dramatists Guild Foundation Salons offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process of the writers of the American theater where award-winning dramatists share never-before-heard songs and the stories behind their most beloved works.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation supports the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF's programs and initiatives help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing arts education awards, grants, and stipends, and free work space to writers.

For more information, visit www.dgf.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon Celebrates AnaÃ¯s Mitchell
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 75th Annual Theatre World Awards!
  • Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Annette Bening Strikes a Pose in 2014
  • Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Laurie Metcalf Takes a Bow in 2007
  • Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Elaine May Poses in 2009
  • Photo Coverage: Inside GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde Celebration

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup