Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press

GOLDSTEIN, a new musical about family with music and lyrics by Michael Roberts and a book by Charlie Schulman begins an Off Broadway run March 26th at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47 St -between 8th and 9th Avenues). The cast met the press this week. Take a peek at photos from the event below!

Featured in the cast are: Megan McGinnis (Daddy Long Legs, Side Show, Little Women), Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof), Amie Bermowitz (Ruthless), Aaron Galligan-Stierle (The Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Zal Owen (Fiddler on the Roof), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief, Legally Blonde), and Jim Stanek (Fun Home, Gentleman's Guide...). GOLDSTEIN, directed by Brad Rouse, with musical staging by Sarah O'Gleby will have their Off Broadway opening April 5th.

Louis Goldstein has written a tell-all family memoir. While it is a best-seller, his family claims that it isn't true. This uplifting and heartwarming, multi-generational musical explores the challenges and triumphs of three generations of an immigrant Jewish American family. This original musical reminds us that families are complicated, the truth is never clear, and forgiveness is our best hope. www.goldsteinmusical.com

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy.



