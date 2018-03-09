Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press

Mar. 9, 2018  

GOLDSTEIN, a new musical about family with music and lyrics by Michael Roberts and a book by Charlie Schulman begins an Off Broadway run March 26th at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47 St -between 8th and 9th Avenues). The cast met the press this week. Take a peek at photos from the event below!

Featured in the cast are: Megan McGinnis (Daddy Long Legs, Side Show, Little Women), Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof), Amie Bermowitz (Ruthless), Aaron Galligan-Stierle (The Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Zal Owen (Fiddler on the Roof), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief, Legally Blonde), and Jim Stanek (Fun Home, Gentleman's Guide...). GOLDSTEIN, directed by Brad Rouse, with musical staging by Sarah O'Gleby will have their Off Broadway opening April 5th.

Louis Goldstein has written a tell-all family memoir. While it is a best-seller, his family claims that it isn't true. This uplifting and heartwarming, multi-generational musical explores the challenges and triumphs of three generations of an immigrant Jewish American family. This original musical reminds us that families are complicated, the truth is never clear, and forgiveness is our best hope. www.goldsteinmusical.com

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy.

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Goldstein Meets The Press

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Aaron Galligan-Stierle

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Sarah Beth Pfeifer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Aaron Galligan-Stierle

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Aaron Galligan-Stierle

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Amie Bermowitz

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Amie Bermowitz

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Megan McGinnis

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Megan McGinnis

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Zal Owen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Megan McGinnis and Zal Owen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Megan McGinnis and Zal Owen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Jim Stanek

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Blair Alexis Brown

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Sarah Beth Pfeifer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Jim Stanek, Megan McGinnis, Julie Benko, Zal Owen, Aaron Galligan-Stierle, Amie Bermowitz and Sarah Beth Pfeifer

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Jim Stanek

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Megan McGinnis

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Megan McGinnis, Zal Owen and Julie Benko

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Jim Stanek, Megan McGinnis, Zal Owen and Julie Benko

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Jim Stanek, Megan McGinnis, Zal Owen and Julie Benko

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Amie Bermowitz, Aaron Galligan-Stierle and Blair Alexis Brown

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Amie Bermowitz, Aaron Galligan-Stierle and Blair Alexis Brown

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Julie Benko, Megan McGinnis, Jim Stanek, Amie Bermowitz, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Blair Alexis Brown and Zal Owen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Julie Benko, Megan McGinnis, Jim Stanek, Amie Bermowitz, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Blair Alexis Brown and Zal Owen

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Julie Benko, Megan McGinnis, Jim Stanek, Amie Bermowitz, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Blair Alexis Brown and Zal Owen are joined by Brad Rouse (Director(

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Charlie Schulman (Book) and Michael Roberts (Composer/Lyricist)

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Charlie Schulman, Brad Rouse and Michael Roberts

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Julie Benko, Jim Stanek, Megan McGinnis, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Aaron Galligan-Stierle, Amie Bermowitz, Zal Owen, Blair Alexis Brown, Charlie Schulman, Brad Rouse and Michael Roberts

Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
Julie Benko, Jim Stanek, Megan McGinnis, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Aaron Galligan-Stierle, Amie Bermowitz, Zal Owen, Blair Alexis Brown, Charlie Schulman, Brad Rouse and Michael Roberts


Related Articles


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of the New Musical GOLDSTEIN Meets The Press
  • Photo Coverage: Paul Byrom Kicks Off His U.S. Tour with a Return to Rory Dolan's
  • Photo Coverage: Samantha Massell Stars in 54 SINGS JANE EYRE at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: The York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Series Presents-SUBWAYS ARE FOR SLEEPING
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Series' BAR MITZVAH BOY
  • Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates 100 Performances!