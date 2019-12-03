Photo Coverage: THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Press Preview

Article Pixel Dec. 3, 2019  

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays has returned to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 W. 52nd Street) for a record fifth holiday season, playing from Friday, November 29, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Take a look at photos from the production below!

Back in New York by popular demand for a strictly limited run, this mind-blowing holiday spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

"The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2019 in New York City.

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Cast

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Kevin James (The Inventor)

Kevin James (The Inventor)

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Kevin James (The Inventor)

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Cast

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Kevin James (The Inventor) with cast

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable) with cast

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable) with cast

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable) with cast

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable) with cast

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable) with cast

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Dom Chambers (The Showman)

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator) during a press preview of "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2019 in New York City.

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Cast

Cast

Cast

Paul Dabek (The Trickster)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

Kevin James (The Inventor)

Cast

Cast

Dom Chambers (The Showman), Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable), Kevin James (The Inventor) and Eric Chien (The Manipulator)

"The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays"



