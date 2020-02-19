Photo Coverage: Remembering Zoe Caldwell

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Zoe Caldwell, four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway actress, died peacefully at the age of 86 at her home in Pound Ridge, New York, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The cause of death was complications due to Parkinson's disease, according to her son, Charlie Whitehead.

Today, we remember Caldwell with a look back at photos from our archives.

Caldwell began her American career as an original member of the company at the Tyrone Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis. She made her Broadway debut in 1965 in The Devils followed in 1966 by her Tony Award-winning performance in Slapstick Tragedy. She also won Tony Awards for her performances in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1968), Medea (1982), and Master Class (1995).

Read her full obituary here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Zoe Caldwell attending the Drama League's 29th Annual Musical Celebration of Broadway Honoring Audra McDonald at the Pierre Hotel in New York City on 2/11/2013



Audra McDonald & Zoe Caldwell attending the Drama League's 29th Annual Musical Celebration of Broadway Honoring Audra McDonald at the Pierre Hotel in New York City on 2/11/2013



Zoe Caldwell.attending the 2001 Theatre World Awards at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.



Zoe Caldwell & Aaron Frankel during the 2001 Theatre World Awards Presentation at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.



Annabella Sciorra, Zoe Caldwell, Chris Rock & Bobby Cannavale during the 2001 Theatre World Awards Presentation at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.



Angela Lansbury, Keri Russell, Zoe Caldwell, Annette Bening attending the After Party at Bond 45 Restaurant for The Actors Fund One Night Only Benefit of ALL ABOUT EVE at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City..November 10, 2008.© Walter McBride /



Zoe Caldwell arriving for the Opening Night performance of FROST NIXON at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. April 22, 2007



Zoe Caldwell arriving for the Opening Night Performance of THE FARNSWORTH INVENTION at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. December 3, 2007



Zoe Caldwell attending the Broadway Opening Night performance of Brian Friel's FAITH HEALER at the Booth Theatre with an after party at Bryant Park Grill in New York City. May 4, 2006



Zoe Caldwell arriving for the Opening Night Performance for THE SEAGULL at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City. October 2, 2008



Zoe Caldwell with Dori Berinstein receives the Commercial Theater Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theatre Producing" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 10, 2009



Zoe Caldwell attending The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre's 80th Anniversary Gala and Reunion at Tavern On The Green Restaurant in New York City. November 9, 2008



Zoe Caldwell on October 3, 1997 in New York City.



Zoe Caldwell at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Jume 3, 1983 in New York City.



Aubrey Reuben and Zoe Caldwell Celebrate the Opening of the New Broadway Production of the Beloved Play ON GOLDEN POUND at the Cort Theatre in New York City. April 7, 2005



Zoe Caldwell attends a Broadway Show on September 3, 1995 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Zoe Caldwell starring in a?oeMaster Classa?? at the Golden Theatre on November 1, 1995 in New York City.



Zoe Caldwell attends the Manhattan Theatre Club Spring Gala at the Hilton Hotel on May 3, 1993 in New York City.