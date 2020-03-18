Photo Coverage: Remembering Lyle Waggoner

BroadwayWorld recently reported that Lyle Waggoner, Star of The Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman, passed away at 84.

Let's take a look back at photos of Lyle Waggoner below.

Waggoner is also known for his roles in "Gunsmoke", "Lost in Space", "Marcus Welby, M.D.", "The Barbara Eden Show" and "Maude."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Lyle Waggoner attends the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida.

Lyle Waggoner and wife Sharon Kennedy attend the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida.

Lyle Waggoner and wife Sharon Kennedy attend the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida.

Lyle Waggoner attends the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida.

Lyle Waggoner attends the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida.

Lyle Waggoner and wife Sharon Kennedy attend the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida,

Lyle Waggoner and wife Sharon Kennedy attend the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida.

Lyle Waggoner and wife Sharon Kennedy attend the N.A.T.P.E. convention on January, 15, 1994 in Miami, Florida.




