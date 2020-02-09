Photo Coverage: Remembering Kevin Conway

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Kevin Conway, actor and director on stage and screen, has died. He was 77.

Today, we're taking a look back at photos of Conway from our archives. Check out the photos below.

Conway is best known for starring in the Broadway revival of Of Mice and Men, as well as The Elephant Man on and off-Broadway. His other Broadway credits included Dinner At Eight, On the Waterfront, The Plough and the Stars, Moonchildren, and Indians. In 1980, he was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Director of a Play for Mecca.

His off-Broadway credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, One for the Road, Other People's Money, and When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?, for which he received the 1974 Drama Desk Award.

Read his full obituary here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Kevin Conway in Shubert Alley after a performance in a?oeThe Elephant Mana?? at the Booth Theatre on April 9, 1979 in New York City.



Kevin Conway in Shubert Alley after a performance in a?oeThe Elephant Mana?? at the Booth Theatre on October 10, 1979 in New York City.



Kevin Conaway attending the Opening Night Performance of THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED at the Second Stage Theatre with an after party at Planet Holllywood in New York City. December 9, 2006



Kevin Conway and Geraldine Newman attending the Opening Night Performance of THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED at the Second Stage Theatre with an after party at Planet Holllywood in New York City. December 9, 2006



Kevin Conway attending the Opening Night Performance of THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED at the Second Stage Theatre with an after party at Planet Holllywood in New York City. December 9, 2006