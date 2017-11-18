Photo Coverage: New York POPS Feature Betsy Wolfe, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles and More in WOMEN OF NOTES
Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and Harold Arlen Award-winning composer-lyricist, pianist, and music supervisor Georgia Stitt made special appearances with The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Composers and Lyricists, in addition to previously announced special appearances by Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, and Fred Ebb Award-winning composer-lyricist Shaina Taub. BroadwayWorld was there for the event, check out the photos below!
They joined previously announced guest artists Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Betsy Wolfe (Waitress). Throughout the evening, The New York Pops paid tribute to renowned female composers and lyricists, including Carole King, Tracy Chapman, Dolly Parton, Betty Comden, Mary Rodgers, Jeanine Tesori, and others.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke
Adam Kantor, Steven Reineke and Betsy Wolfe
Adam Kantor, Steven Reineke and Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke
Ingrid Michaelson and Betsy Wolfe
Ingrid Michaelson and Betsy Wolfe
Georgia Stitt, Steven Reineke and Adam Kantor
Georgia Stitt, Steven Reineke and Adam Kantor
Sara Bareilles and STeven Reineke
Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe
Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe
Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe
Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe
Shaina Taub, Georgia Stitt and Sara Bareilles
Shaina Taub, Georgia Stitt, Sara Bareilles Steven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor
Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub
Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub
Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub
STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt, Shaina Taub and Adam Kantor
STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt, Shaina Taub, Lynn Ahrens and Adam Kantor
STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor
STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor
STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles