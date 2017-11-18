Photo Coverage: New York POPS Feature Betsy Wolfe, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles and More in WOMEN OF NOTES

Nov. 18, 2017  

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and Harold Arlen Award-winning composer-lyricist, pianist, and music supervisor Georgia Stitt made special appearances with The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Composers and Lyricists, in addition to previously announced special appearances by Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, and Fred Ebb Award-winning composer-lyricist Shaina Taub. BroadwayWorld was there for the event, check out the photos below!

They joined previously announced guest artists Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Betsy Wolfe (Waitress). Throughout the evening, The New York Pops paid tribute to renowned female composers and lyricists, including Carole King, Tracy Chapman, Dolly Parton, Betty Comden, Mary Rodgers, Jeanine Tesori, and others.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

STeven Reineke

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor, Steven Reineke and Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Adam Kantor, Steven Reineke and Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson and Betsy Wolfe

Ingrid Michaelson and Betsy Wolfe

Georgia Stitt

Georgia Stitt

Georgia Stitt, Steven Reineke and Adam Kantor

Georgia Stitt

Georgia Stitt, Steven Reineke and Adam Kantor

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Steven Reineke

Adam Kantor

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

Betsy Wolfe

Shaina Taub and Adam Kantor

Shaina Taub

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles and STeven Reineke

Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe

Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles and Betsy Wolfe

Shaina Taub, Georgia Stitt and Sara Bareilles

Shaina Taub, Georgia Stitt, Sara Bareilles Steven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

Shaina Taub and Georgia Stitt

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub

Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub

Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub

STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt, Shaina Taub and Adam Kantor

STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe, Sara Bareilles, Georgia Stitt, Shaina Taub, Lynn Ahrens and Adam Kantor

STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

STeven Reineke, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor

Sara Bareilles

Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles

Betsy Wolfe and Jason Robert Brown


