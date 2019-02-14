Photo Coverage: Laura Benanti, Michael Park, Teal Wicks, and More Perform to Benefit Immigrant Families at 54 Below

Feb. 14, 2019  

Earlier this week, Laura Benanti, Emily Bergl and more performed in Broadway Sings, An Evening of Musical Theatre Support Immigrant Families Together. This grassroots organization is working to reunite and continue to support the families who have been separated at the border.

Immigrant Families Together (IFT) is a rapid response group of volunteers who galvanized around the crises provoked by the zero tolerance policy. IFT raises money to bond out parents and reunite them with their families, and we provide ongoing support -legal, medical, housing, clothing food. and more-to these families as they proceed thorough their legal cases.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Monroe Scott

