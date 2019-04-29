Photo Coverage: Jenifer Foote Receives the Legacy Robe for TOOTSIE

Tootsie is officially open on Broadway! As per Broadway tradition, the Legacy Robe was awarded to the ensemble member with the most Broadway credits, in this case, Jenifer Foote!

Check out photos from the legacy robe ceremony below!

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn(13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Broadway debuts Katerina Papacostas and Diana Vaden



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



John Arthur Greene, Sarah Stiles and Nick Spangler



Jenifer Foote and T. Oliver Reid



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



John Arthur Greene



Jenifer Foote



Sarah Stiles



Jenifer Foote



Robert Horn and Julie Halston



Jenifer Foot



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



Katerina Papacostas



Katerina Papacostas



Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote



Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote



Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote



Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote



T. Oliver Reid and Jenifer Foote



T. Oliver Reid and Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote with ensemble cast



Jenifer Foote with ensemble cast



Santinio Fontana, Reg Rogers, Michael McGrath, Sarah Stiles, Lilli Cooper, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen and Julie Halston with cast



Santinio Fontana, Reg Rogers, Michael McGrath, Sarah Stiles, Lilli Cooper, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen and Julie Halston with cast



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foot



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote



Jenifer Foote