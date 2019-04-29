TOOTSIE
Photo Coverage: Jenifer Foote Receives the Legacy Robe for TOOTSIE

Apr. 29, 2019  

Tootsie is officially open on Broadway! As per Broadway tradition, the Legacy Robe was awarded to the ensemble member with the most Broadway credits, in this case, Jenifer Foote!

Check out photos from the legacy robe ceremony below!

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn(13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Broadway debuts Katerina Papacostas and Diana Vaden

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

John Arthur Greene, Sarah Stiles and Nick Spangler

Jenifer Foote and T. Oliver Reid

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

John Arthur Greene

Jenifer Foote

Sarah Stiles

Jenifer Foote

Robert Horn and Julie Halston

Jenifer Foot

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

Katerina Papacostas

Katerina Papacostas

Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote

Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote

Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote

Katerina Papacostas and Jenifer Foote

T. Oliver Reid and Jenifer Foote

T. Oliver Reid and Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote with ensemble cast

Jenifer Foote with ensemble cast

Santinio Fontana, Reg Rogers, Michael McGrath, Sarah Stiles, Lilli Cooper, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen and Julie Halston with cast

Santinio Fontana, Reg Rogers, Michael McGrath, Sarah Stiles, Lilli Cooper, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen and Julie Halston with cast

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foot

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

Jenifer Foote

