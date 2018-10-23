Photo Coverage: Jason Robert Brown, Ariana DeBose, Betsy Wolfe & More Hit the BROADWAY FIGHTS BACK Red Carpet!

Oct. 23, 2018  

Just last night, the New York theatre community joined forces with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and activists from March For Our Lives to present a one-night only concert event: Broadway Fights Back with March For Our Lives. Stars from stage and screen came together with notable activists to perform protest anthems and songs of change from both musical theatre and popular genres.

Performers included the Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last 5 Years), Jessica Keenan Wynn (Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again; Beautiful The Carole King Musical), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress), Tony Award winner Ar'iel Statchel (The Band's Visit), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "Smash"), Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit), Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants), George Salazar (Be More Chill),Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants), Timothy Hughes(Frozen), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose), and the cast ofThe Lightning Thief.

The evening was directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), with musical direction by Ted Arthur (Once On This Island).

All profits will be donated directly to March For Our Lives.

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

Jessica Keenan Wynn

Barret Wilbert Weed and Jessica Keenan Wynn

Barret Wilbert Weed

Mallory Bechtel

Mallory Bechtel

Etai Benson

Ethan Slater and George Salazar

Ethan Slater

George Salazar

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Jonathan Raviv and Etai Benson

Jonathan Raviv

Jonathan Raviv

The Cast of The Lightning Thief

The Cast of The Lightning Thief

Stoneman Douglas High School Students

The Pace Choir

The Pace Choir

Stoneman Douglas High School Students, John, Sofie and Alexander

Stoneman Douglas High School Students, John, Sofie and Alexander

Stoneman Douglas High School

Betsy Wolfe

Jenn Gambatese

Jelani Alladin and Timothy Hughes

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

