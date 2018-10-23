Photo Coverage: Jason Robert Brown, Ariana DeBose, Betsy Wolfe & More Hit the BROADWAY FIGHTS BACK Red Carpet!

Just last night, the New York theatre community joined forces with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and activists from March For Our Lives to present a one-night only concert event: Broadway Fights Back with March For Our Lives. Stars from stage and screen came together with notable activists to perform protest anthems and songs of change from both musical theatre and popular genres.

Performers included the Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last 5 Years), Jessica Keenan Wynn (Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again; Beautiful The Carole King Musical), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress), Tony Award winner Ar'iel Statchel (The Band's Visit), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "Smash"), Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit), Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants), George Salazar (Be More Chill),Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants), Timothy Hughes(Frozen), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose), and the cast ofThe Lightning Thief.

The evening was directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), with musical direction by Ted Arthur (Once On This Island).

All profits will be donated directly to March For Our Lives.

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

