Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Party For Idina Menzel-Led SKINTIGHT

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of SKINTIGHT, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). The cast includes Will Brittain as "Trey," Stephen Carrasco as "Jeff," Eli Gelb as "Benjamin Cullen," Cynthia Mace as "Orsolya," Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" and Jack Wetherall as "Elliot Isaac."

The show officially opened last night and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos of the cast at their opening night celebration below!

Roundabout reunites writer Joshua Harmon and director Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews, Admissions) for Skintight, a scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex, for Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.

This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through August 26, 2018.

Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac (Idina Menzel) turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay. Skintight assays the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



