Photo Coverage: Inside The 34th Annual Artios Awards

Feb. 1, 2019  

The 2019 Artios Awards for Television, Theatre, Short Films and Short Form Series held ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on January 31, 2019. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America.

The Los Angeles event was hosted by actress and comedienne June Diane Raphael and SAG-Award winning actor Paul Scheer, and the NY event was hosted by comedienne Bridget Everett.

This year's honorees in Los Angeles included Laura Dern who received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer receiving the Hoyt Bowers Award, and at the New York Ceremony Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award for outstanding commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. For the first time, CSA paid a special tribute to the founders of Casting Society of America this year, Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato.

Tina Fey

Jeff Richmond

Bernie Telsey

Will Cantler

Will Cantler

Adam Caldwell

Paul Davis

Craig Burns and Patrick Goodwin

Bridget Everett with her Pomeranian, Poppy

Bridget Everett with her Pomeranian, Poppy

Bridget Everett with her Pomeranian, Poppy

Bridget Everett with her Pomeranian, Poppy

Edie Falco

Edie Falco

Edie Falco and Stephen Wallem

Edie Falco

DaniElle Brooks

DaniElle Brooks

DaniElle Brooks

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Tim Blake Nelson

Tim Blake Nelson

Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson and guest

Patricia Clarkson and guest

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Alessandro Nivola

Alessandro Nivola

Nell Benjamin and Laurence Oâ€™Keefe

Laurence Oâ€™Keefe

Nell Benjamin

Nell Benjamin and Laurence Oâ€™Keefe

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez

Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez

Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess

Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

