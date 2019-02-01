Photo Coverage: Inside The 34th Annual Artios Awards
The 2019 Artios Awards for Television, Theatre, Short Films and Short Form Series held ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on January 31, 2019. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America.
The Los Angeles event was hosted by actress and comedienne June Diane Raphael and SAG-Award winning actor Paul Scheer, and the NY event was hosted by comedienne Bridget Everett.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all of the photos below!
This year's honorees in Los Angeles included Laura Dern who received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer receiving the Hoyt Bowers Award, and at the New York Ceremony Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award for outstanding commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. For the first time, CSA paid a special tribute to the founders of Casting Society of America this year, Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Craig Burns and Patrick Goodwin
Bridget Everett with her Pomeranian, Poppy
Patricia Clarkson and guest
Nell Benjamin and Laurence Oâ€™Keefe
Nell Benjamin and Laurence Oâ€™Keefe
Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and Jeff Richmond
