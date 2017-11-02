Photo Coverage: Go Inside the SDCF Awards for Directing and Choreography!

Nov. 2, 2017  

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, just presented its first annual "SDC Foundation Awards: A Celebration of Excellence in Directing and Choreography."

The evening brought together the presentations of SDCF's annual Zelda Fichandler Award, Joe A. Callaway Awards, and Breakout Award. The event took place earlier this week at The Green Room 42.

The 2017 Fichandler Award, as previously announced, was presented to winner Vivienne Benesch of Playmakers Rep (Chapel Hill, NC). Finalists Curt Columbus of Trinity Repertory Company (Providence, RI) and Wendy C. Goldberg of Eugene O'Neill Theater Center (Waterford, CT) were also recognized for their contributions to the field. The Award recognizes directors and choreographers who are in the center of their creative lives, demonstrate great accomplishment to-date and promise for the future, and who have made prominent achievements in the field with singular creativity and artistry and deep investment in a particular community or region. The Award is given annually within rotating regions of the U.S. The Award was first presented in 2009, and past winners include Jonathan Moscone, Michael Halberstam, Blanka Zizka, Bill Rauch, Charles Newell, Joseph Haj, Tim Dang, and Lisa Portes.

The Callaway Awards are peer-given awards that recognize excellence in the arts of stage direction and choreography in a given New York City Off-Broadway season. The 2017 Callaway winners and finalists are scheduled to be announced on October 2. The Award was first presented in 1989, and past winners include Gloria Muzio, Susan Stroman, George C. Wolfe, Hope Clarke, Harold Prince, Gerald Gutierrez, Joe Mantello, Scott Elliott, Julie Taymor, Moisés Kaufman, Frank Galati, Graciela Daniele, Trevor Nunn, Gabriel Barre, Mark Dendy, Jack O'Brien, Bartlett Sher, Devanand Janki, Daniel Sullivan, Doug Hughes, Christopher Gattelli, Peter DuBois, Bill T. Jones, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Giovanna Sardelli, Lynne Taylor Corbett, Garry Hynes, Martha Clarke, Ciarán O'Reilly, Byron Easley, Carolyn Cantor, Larry Keigwin, John Tiffany, Steven Hoggett, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Marlo Hunter, John Rando, Mike Donahue, Lainie Sakakura, Alex Sanchez, Sarah Benson, and James Walski.

The Breakout Award, now in its second year, is given by the SDCF Executive Board to an SDC Member for a production or selection of work that signals a shift in a career and the beginning of critical recognition - a "rising star" moment in the Off-Broadway arena. The 2017 winner will be announced in October. Last year's inaugural recipient was Ed Sylvanus Iskandar.

Founded in 1965, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation exists to foster, promote, and develop the creativity and craft of stage directors and choreographers. SDC Foundation's mission is to create access to the field, to connect artists, and to honor the theatrical legacy of these artists. The centrality of the director's/choreographer's role in theatre and the impact that they have on other artists' careers-from playwrights to designers to actors-makes SDC Foundation's services essential to the theatre industry's health and continued vitality. Visit www.sdcfoundation.org for more

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

The Joe A. Callaway Awards at the SDC Foundation Awards on October 30, 2017 at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

David Cromer

David Cromer

Susan Stroman

Susan Stroman

Davis McCallum

Davis McCallum

Warner Shook

Warner Shook

Sheldon Epps

Sheldon Epps

Ethan McSweeny

Ethan McSweeny

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

Rachel Rockwell

Rachel Rockwell

Emily Walton

Emily Walton

Wendy C. Goldberg

Wendy C. Goldberg

Denis Jones

Denis Jones

Marc Bruni

Marc Bruni

Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Ed Sylvanus Iskandar and Dan Amboyber

Ed Sylvanus Iskandar and Dan Amboyber

Ed Sylvanus Iskandar and Dan Amboyber

Bartlett Sher

Bartlett Sher

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Michael Halberstram

Michael Halberstram

Vivienne Benesch

Vivienne Benesch

Vivienne Benesch and Davis McCallum

Neil Pepe

Neil Pepe

Mark Brokaw

Mark Brokaw

Susan Stroman and Bartlett Sher

Susan Stroman and Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Susan Stroman, Ed Sylvanus Iskandar and Dan Amboyber

Lee Sunday Evans and Ed Sylvanus Iskander

Rachel Rockwell

Vivienne Benesch

The Awards at the SDC Foundation Awards

The SDC Foundation Awards on October 30, 2017 at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

Alan Schmuckler

Alan Schmuckler

Ed Sylvanus Iskander and Susan Stroman

Ed Sylvanus Iskander and Susan Stroman

Sheldon Epps

Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

David Roberts

Pamela Berlin

Pamela Berlin

Susan Stroman

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

Michael Halberstram

David Cromer

David Cromer

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Emily Walton

Emily Walton

Emily Walton

Rachel Rockwell

Rachel Rockwell

Warner Shook

Laura Penn

Laura Penn

Wendy C. Goldberg

Wendy C. Goldberg

Davis McCallum

Davis McCallum

Vivienne Benesch

Vivienne Benesch

Susan Stroman and Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Susan Stroman and Ed Sylvanus Iskandar


