Photo Coverage: Get a Sneak Peak of Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER

Irish Repertory Theatre's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER begins performances tonight, June 15! The show stars Tony Award-nominee Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star), John Cudia (The Phantom of the Opera), and Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico (Finian's Rainbow). ON A CLEAR DAY features music by Burton Laneand book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner.

The cast held a preview event last night, June 14, and BroadwayWorld got in on the action! Check out photos below!

Directed by Charlotte Moore (Finian's Rainbow), ON A CLEAR DAY begins performances tonight, June 15, 2018 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for June 28, for a run through August 12, 2018.

Daisy Gamble is a woman of extrasensory talents - she sings and flowers bloom, and she always knows where you've placed your keys - but it's her smoking habit that leads her to Dr. Mark Bruckner, a psychiatrist who will attempt to hypnotize her addiction away. In Daisy, Dr. Bruckner discovers the case - and perhaps the love - of his life as he unlocks Daisy's past self, an 18th century British aristocrat named Melinda Welles. Mark becomes increasingly enamored of Melinda as he watches her relive her great love affair with Edward Moncrief. All is going well until Mark decides to publish his findings, and Daisy realizes she's been unwittingly along for the ride!

After last year's acclaimed run of Finian's Rainbow, Irish Rep presents Burton Lane's other great Broadway musical, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, written with Alan Jay Lerner, newly adapted by Director Charlotte Moore. This 1965 musical boasts one of Broadway's most beautiful scores, with songs including "What Did I Have That I Don't Have?" and the title song "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever," to performed by an on-stage ensemble led by Conductor Gary Adler.

Joining Stephen Bogardus as "Dr. Mark Bruckner," John Cudia as "Edward Moncrief," and Melissa Errico as "Daisy Gamble/Melinda Welles" will be Florrie Bagel (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as "Flora," WilliamBellamy (The Emperor Jones) as "Ensemble," Rachel Coloff (Urinetown) as "Mrs. Hatch," Peyton Crim (Finian's Rainbow) as "Ensemble," Caitlin Gallogly ("Silicon Valley") as "Janie Preston," Matt Gibson (Ragtime) as "Ensemble," Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin) as "Muriel Benson," and Craig Waletzko (Kinky Boots National Tour) as "Conrad."

ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER will feature music direction by John Bell(Fiddler on the Roof), choreography by Barry McNabb (Finian's Rainbow), orchestrations by Josh Clayton (Donnybrook!), and will be conducted by Gary Adler(Escape to Margaritaville). The production team includes scenic designer James Morgan(Three Small Irish Masterpieces), lighting designer Mary Jo Dondlinger (Finian's Rainbow), and sound designer M. Florian Staab (The Seafarer). Casting is by Deborah Brown (Our Town).

The performance schedule for On a Clear Day You Can See Forever is as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm.Exceptions: There will be no performance on Friday, June 29. There will be an additional performance on Tuesday, June 26 at 7pm.

Tickets to On a Clear Day You Can See Forever range from $50-$70 and are available now for Irish Rep members only. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 19 at 1pm and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

For more information about Irish Repertory Theatre visit www.irishrep.org.



Sneak Peak of the Irish Repertory Theatre Production of 'On A Clear Day You Can See Forever' at the Irish Repertory Theatre on June 14, 2018 in New York City.



Stage



Charlotte Moore



Charlotte Moore



Cast



Cast



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Stephen Bogardus and Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Stephen Bogardus and Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Stephen Bogardus



Stephen Bogardus and Melissa Errico



Stephen Bogardus



Stephen Bogardus and Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Stephen Bogardus and Melissa Errico



Stephen Bogardus and Melissa Errico



Stephen Bogardus and Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Charlotte Moore



John Cudia



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



John Cudia and Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and cast



Melissa Errico and the cast



The Company