Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night

Mar. 9, 2018  

Good For Otto opened last night, March 8, at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). Originally set to play a limited Off-Broadway engagement through April 1, this production now plays through Sunday, April 8.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed by Scott Elliott, Good for Ottofeatures F. Murray Abraham, Kate Buddeke, Laura Esterman, Nancy Giles, Lily Gladstone, Ed Harris, Charlotte Hope, Mark Linn-Baker, Amy Madigan, Rileigh McDonald, Kenny Mellman, Maulik Pancholy, Rhea Perlman and Michael Rabe.

Through the microcosm of a rural Connecticut mental health center, Tony Award-winning playwright David Rabe conjures a whole American community on the edge. Like their patients and their families, Dr. Michaels (Ed Harris), his colleague Evangeline (Amy Madigan) and the clinic itself teeter between breakdown and survival, wielding dedication and humanity against the cunning, inventive adversary of mental illness, to hold onto the need to fight - and to live. Inspired by a real clinic, Rabe finds humor and compassion in a raft of richly drawn characters adrift in a society and a system stretched beyond capacity.

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen. Casting by Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.

This marks a return for playwright David Rabe to The New Group. Earlier, The New Group presented widely acclaimed revivals of David Rabe's Hurlyburly and Sticks and Bones, both directed by Scott Elliott; and the world premiere of An Early History of Fire, directed by Jo Bonney. Additionally, Ed Harris and Amy Madigan return to The New Group with this production. Previously, they appeared at The New Group in Beth Henley's The Jacksonian, directed by Robert Falls, and Sam Shepard's Buried Child, directed by Scott Elliott. Ed Harris and Amy Madigan also appeared on the West End, in the London production of The New Group's Buried Child.

Good for Otto premiered at the Gift Theatre in Chicago, directed by Michael Patrick Thornton (October 5, 2015 - February 7, 2016).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan and Ed Harris

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Ed Harris

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan and Ed Harris

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Amy Madigan and Ed Harris

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
David Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Ed Harris, David Rabe and Amy Madigan

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Linn-Baker

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Linn-Baker

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Linn-Baker and F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Linn-Baker and F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Jon Orsini

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Jon Orsini

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and David Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and David Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe, David Rabe, Michael Rabe and Jason Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Rabe and David Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Thorne

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Josh Hamilton

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Justin VivIan Bond

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Justin VivIan Bond

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
F. Murray Abraham and Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lucy DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
F. Murray Abraham, Lucy DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Rhea Perlman

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Rhea Perlman

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lucy DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Maulik Pancholy

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Kenny Mellman

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Kate Buddeke

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Laura Esterman

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Rhea Perlman, Maulik Pancholy, Kenny Mellman and Laura Esterman

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Nancy Giles

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Rabe

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Gladstone

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Lily Gladstone

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
RiLeigh McDonald

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
RiLeigh McDonald

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Maulik Pancholy and Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Maulik Pancholy and Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Maulik Pancholy and Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Maulik Pancholy and Charlotte Hope

Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
Ed Harris

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of SUMMER Gives a Preview Performance for the Press
  • Photo Coverage: GOOD FOR OTTO Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
  • Photo Throwback: Jeremy Irons Attends the Tony Nominations Event in 1995
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of Roundabout's TRAVESTIES Meets The Press