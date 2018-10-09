Photo Coverage: Christian Borle & Company Celebrate Opening Night of POPCORN FALLS

Oct. 9, 2018  

The new Off-Broadway comedy Popcorn Falls opened just last night, October 8, at the Davenport Theatre (354 W 45th Street). The production, written by James Hindman, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, in his New York directorial debut. Popcorn Falls stars Adam Heller and Tom Souhrada, playing over twenty roles in under ninety minutes.

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town, whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. Now bankrupt, their last chance is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. One big problem: ain't no playhouse. Another problem? Ain't no play.

Led by the Mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge and prove that art can change the world.

Popcorn Falls is produced by Schondeikkan Productions and D.T.R. Productions, and features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Joseph La Corte, and will feature original music composed by Jeffrey Lodin.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Adam Heller

Tom Souhrada

Christian Borle

Christian Borle and Adam Heller

Adam Heller and Tom Souhrada

Christian Borle and James Hindman

Tony Roberts

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas

Liz Byrne and Beth Leavel

Ashley Brown

Ashley Brown and Gavin Lee

Chilina Kennedy

Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy

Estelle Parsons

Trisha Paytas

Brian Shepard and Amy Spanger

Christian Borle, Joanna Allen Lodin, Tom Souhrada, Adam Heller, James Hindman and Lynne Halliday

