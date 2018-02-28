Photo Flash: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE Cast & Creatives Meet The Press

The cast and creatives of the NBC's highly anticipated JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE met the press yesterday in New York City. Check out the gallery below to see what the buzz is all about!

NBC's special musical event is set to star John Legend as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Alice Cooper as King Herod, and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. The event will air live Easter Sunday, April 1, and will be presented as a concert staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic rock opera. It will be performed in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y.

As previously announced, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," a staged version of the original rock musical, will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Alex Rudzinski.

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/NBC

