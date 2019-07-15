The Lion King Movie
Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates The Return of THE LION KING To The Big Screen!

Jul. 15, 2019  

This week a smattering of Broadway favorites turned out to catch an advanced screening of Disney's latest big screen remake, The Lion King!

Among the crowd of notable names were current Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and Disney on Broadway alums and current cast members including Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Jelani Alladin (Frozen) and more!

Check out the stars on their way into the theatre to experience a Disney classic in a whole new way!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Movie Poster
Movie Poster

Teal Wicks
Teal Wicks

Teal Wicks
Teal Wicks

Teal Wicks
Teal Wicks

James Harkness
James Harkness

James Harkness
James Harkness

Adam Jepson
Adam Jepson

Adam Jepson and guest
Adam Jepson and guest

Adam Jepson and guest
Adam Jepson and guest

Jim Ferris
Jim Ferris

Jim Ferris
Jim Ferris

Nick Adams
Nick Adams

Nick Adams
Nick Adams

Michael James Scott and Nick Adams
Michael James Scott and Nick Adams

Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott and Nick Adams
Michael James Scott and Nick Adams

Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing
Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing

Heidi Blickenstaff
Heidi Blickenstaff

Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing
Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing

Ryann Redmond and guest
Ryann Redmond and guest

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Jacob Dickey
Jacob Dickey

Tim Hughes
Tim Hughes

Tim Hughes and Jelani Alladin
Tim Hughes and Jelani Alladin

Tim Hughes and Jelani Alladin
Tim Hughes and Jelani Alladin

Stephen Carlile
Stephen Carlile

Stephen Carlile
Stephen Carlile

Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Jawan M. Jackson
Jawan M. Jackson

Jawan M. Jackson
Jawan M. Jackson

Jawan M. Jackson
Jawan M. Jackson

Jawan M. Jackson
Jawan M. Jackson

Javier Munoz
Javier Munoz

Javier Munoz and Rosie Lani Fiedelman
Javier Munoz and Rosie Lani Fiedelman

Javier Munoz and Rosie Lani Fiedelman
Javier Munoz and Rosie Lani Fiedelman

Andrew Barth
Andrew Barth

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman

Adam Kaplan
Adam Kaplan

Adam Kaplan
Adam Kaplan

Adam Kaplan
Adam Kaplan

Cameron Pow
Cameron Pow

Cameron Pow
Cameron Pow

L. Steven Taylor
L. Steven Taylor

L. Steven Taylor
L. Steven Taylor

"The Lion King" at AMC Empire 25
"The Lion King" at AMC Empire 25



