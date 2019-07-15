Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates The Return of THE LION KING To The Big Screen!

This week a smattering of Broadway favorites turned out to catch an advanced screening of Disney's latest big screen remake, The Lion King!

Among the crowd of notable names were current Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and Disney on Broadway alums and current cast members including Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Jelani Alladin (Frozen) and more!

Check out the stars on their way into the theatre to experience a Disney classic in a whole new way!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Movie Poster



Teal Wicks



Teal Wicks



Teal Wicks



James Harkness



James Harkness



Adam Jepson



Adam Jepson and guest



Adam Jepson and guest



Jim Ferris



Jim Ferris



Nick Adams



Nick Adams



Michael James Scott and Nick Adams



Michael James Scott



Michael James Scott



Michael James Scott and Nick Adams



Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing



Heidi Blickenstaff



Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing



Ryann Redmond and guest



Ryann Redmond



Ryann Redmond



Ryann Redmond



Jacob Dickey



Tim Hughes



Tim Hughes and Jelani Alladin



Tim Hughes and Jelani Alladin



Stephen Carlile



Stephen Carlile



Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Jawan M. Jackson



Jawan M. Jackson



Jawan M. Jackson



Jawan M. Jackson



Javier Munoz



Javier Munoz and Rosie Lani Fiedelman



Javier Munoz and Rosie Lani Fiedelman



Andrew Barth



Andrew Barth Feldman



Andrew Barth Feldman



Adam Kaplan



Adam Kaplan



Adam Kaplan



Cameron Pow



Cameron Pow



L. Steven Taylor



L. Steven Taylor



"The Lion King" at AMC Empire 25