Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.
Check out the full list of nominees here!
The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW!
Check out photos from this morning's announcement ceremony below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement on April 30, 2019 in New York City.
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement
Charlotte St. Martin, David Henry Hwang, and Thomas Schumacher
Reginal Theatre Award to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to Joseph Blakely Forbes
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to Peter Entin
Tony Honors foe Excellence in the Theatre to Broadway Inspirational Voices Michael McElroy
Charlotte St. Martin, David Henry Hwang, and Thomas Schumacher
Special Tony Award to Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Special Tony Award to Jason Michael Webb
Special Tony Award to Marin Mazzie
The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award to Judith Light
David Henry Hwang and Charlotte St. Martin
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Harold Wheeler
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Terrence McNally
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to RoseMary Harris
Thomas Schumacher, David Henry Hwang, Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon
Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth
Gayle King and Brandon Victor Dixon
Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth
Gayle King and Brandon Victor Dixon
Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth
Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth