Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW!

Check out photos from this morning's announcement ceremony below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement on April 30, 2019 in New York City.



The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement



Reginal Theatre Award to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley



Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9



Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to Joseph Blakely Forbes



Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to Peter Entin



Tony Honors foe Excellence in the Theatre to Broadway Inspirational Voices Michael McElroy



Special Tony Award to Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company



Special Tony Award to Jason Michael Webb



Special Tony Award to Marin Mazzie



The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award to Judith Light



Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Harold Wheeler



Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Terrence McNally



Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to RoseMary Harris



