2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Apr. 30, 2019  

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW!

Check out photos from this morning's announcement ceremony below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement on April 30, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Charlotte St. Martin, David Henry Hwang, and Thomas Schumacher

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Reginal Theatre Award to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to Joseph Blakely Forbes

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to Peter Entin

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Tony Honors foe Excellence in the Theatre to Broadway Inspirational Voices Michael McElroy

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Heather Hitchens

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Charlotte St. Martin, David Henry Hwang, and Thomas Schumacher

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Heather Hitchens

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Special Tony Award to Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Special Tony Award to Jason Michael Webb

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Special Tony Award to Marin Mazzie

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award to Judith Light

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Thomas Schumacher

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
David Henry Hwang

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Thomas Schumacher

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
David Henry Hwang and Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Heather Hitchens

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Harold Wheeler

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Terrence McNally

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to RoseMary Harris

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
David Henry Hwang

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
David Henry Hwang

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Thomas Schumacher, David Henry Hwang, Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King and Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
Gayle King



Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  • FREEZE FRAME: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
  • Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, and the Cast of TWENTIETH CENTURY's Benefit Reading Take Their Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Harvey Fierstein, Rita Moreno, and More Honored at the 2019 Actors Fund Gala
  • Photo Flash: Remembering Jo Sullivan Loesser

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup