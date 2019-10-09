Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road!

The 2019-2020 North American Tour of A Bronx Tale, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, is about to hit the road! Check out photos from inside rehearsals below!

As previously announced, 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will play Lorenzo, with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina, George Vickers V as Tyrone, Anthony Cipolla and Trey Alexander Murphy will play Young Calogero. Completing the cast is Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams and Nathan Wright.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016. A Bronx Tale opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

Photo Credit: Monroe George



Alec Nevin, Kayla Jenerson, Jeff Brooks, George Vivkers V, Trey Murphy, Nick Fradiani, Stefanie Londino, and Anthony Gianni Cipolla



Trey Murphy, Nick Fradiani, Stefanie Londino, and Anthony Gianni Cipolla



Chazz Palminteri and the cast of A Bronx Tale



Glenn Slater, Chazz Palminteri, and Alan Menken



Creative Team of A Bronx Tale



Cast and Creative Team of A Bronx Tale



Cast and Creative Team of A Bronx Tale



Cast of A Bronx Tale



Alan Menken



