Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Receive Britannia Award For British Artist Of The Year

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) is pleased to announce that British actor, writer and showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. She joins previously announced honorees Jane Fonda, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film Presented by Cunard, Jackie Chan, who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, and Steve Coogan, who will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy Presented by Jaguar Land Rover.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover.

"As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and showrunner, Phoebe's sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally. Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable," said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. "We are honored to be recognizing such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice."

The Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year pays tribute to a talented colleague whose outstanding, iconic work has demonstrated the high quality of their craftsmanship. Whether a rising star, or an established name, the British Artist of the Year honors the best of British Film, Games, and/or TV talent.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a multi-award-winning creative, garnering praise for her work as an actor, writer, creator and showrunner. Following its smash debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, the London run of Waller-Bridge's one-woman show Fleabag, which she wrote and performed, earned her an Olivier Award Nomination and a Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, among other accolades. She also received a Special Commendation from the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize on behalf of the play. On March 7, 2019, Waller-Bridge opened her one-woman show Off-Broadway at New York's The SoHo Playhouse. The extended, sold-out run earned her a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance, a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Show, and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Waller-Bridge is currently performing a limited engagement of the production at London's Wyndham's theater through September 14th.

Fleabag was also adapted into a critically acclaimed television series, which earned Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Television Award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Program. The second season of Fleabag recently aired in the U.K. on BBC Three, receiving tremendous critical praise. It also premiered in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video in May of this year, and recently received 11 EMMY nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Waller-Bridge was also EMMY-nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Additionally, the second season was honored by the Television Critics Association with the following awards: Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Individual Achievement in Comedy (Waller-Bridge).

Waller-Bridge also garnered acclaim as the writer and showrunner of the first season of the celebrated BBC America television series Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series earned Waller-Bridge a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Drama Series, as well as an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Writing of a Drama Series. The first season recently won a Peabody Award in the Entertainment category, and was also nominated for 15 BAFTA Television Awards, for which it won Best Drama. Waller-Bridge serves solely as an Executive Producer on the second season of Killing Eve, which received 9 EMMY nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. BBC America renewed the series for a third season, which Waller-Bridge will Executive Produce.

In March, HBO gave a series order to the eOne romantic comedic thriller Run, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, written by Vicky Jones. Waller-Bridge will executive produce the series alongside Jones under DryWrite. Additional notable television credits include Crashing, which was her screenwriting debut, and Broadchurch. On film, Waller-Bridge appeared as the first female droid in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story. She also worked on the script of the upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die."

For the second year, BritBox will stream the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted will produce the ceremony.

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles' highest accolades, recognizing both outstanding British talent, and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to British entertainment through their body of work. Known to be an enjoyable evening that captures a unique blend of sincerity and British irreverence, the evening also serves to celebrate the long-standing collaboration between the British and American industries. Proceeds from the event support BAFTA's Access for All campaign, a range of impactful educational initiatives created to provide a foot-in-the-door and a pathway to success for talented individuals, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance.

Photo Credit: Faye Thomas





Related Articles