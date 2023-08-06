Performer Body Image Coaching & Support Group Led By The Broadway Dietitian Now Open For Fall Cohort

5, 6, 7,...Eat group starts up September 18, 2023, and runs through October 16, 2023.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Performer Body Image Coaching & Support Group Led By The Broadway Dietitian Now Open For Fall Cohort

Are you a theatre person struggling with disordered eating, body image, and outdated industry standards? The Broadway Dietitian, Libby Parker, is here to help with her unique coaching group.

This September, Parker will host the 4th cohort of her well-received virtual group for theatre people (whether you are onstage or backstage) who struggle with disordered eating, eating disorders, body image, and similar issues. No diagnosis required! This is virtual and open to all English-speakers, ages 18+, globally.

As a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Registered Dietitian of 11 years, Parker has helped thousands of people have a better relationship with food and their body. She grew up dancing and in musical theatre, and in her recent 11 years living in California appeared on stage and screen many times. The past two years she has educated attendees of BroadwayCon on weight-inclusive nutrition for performers, as well as at several BFA/conservatory programs for theatrical students.

In the last several years, Parker has developed a sports-nutrition approach to musical theatre performer health, calling theatre workers "theatre athletes." This includes nutrition and maintaining rehearsal/show energy, avoiding digestive issues on stage, vocal health, physical fitness, mental health, and so much more - all from a weight-inclusive philosophy.

"You [theatre athletes] move your body in ways normal people just don't," states Parker who is now working on a college curriculum and book for theatre students to learn how to take the best care of their body for life in the theatre. She currently has a self-paced online course (available) that will be the background of her class.

With 1 out of every 2 dancers struggling with disordered eating, the statistics are missing but likely quite similar for musical theatre performers. "No one has really done the research yet, but there are many more advocates now for healthy performers (and stage crews) and inclusive casting. It makes me hopeful for the future of the industry." Parker concludes.

5, 6, 7,...Eat group starts up September 18, 2023, and runs through October 16, 2023. It is held Monday evenings 6-7pm EST virtually. Sign up before September 1 to save $75! To register and learn more, please go to: https://thebroadwaydietitian.com/567eat/

You can learn more about all of Parker's offerings at: Click Here and find her on instagram: @TheBroadwayDietitian.




