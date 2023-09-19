Perelman Performing Arts Center Reveals Additional Programming

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) has announced additional artistic programming as part of the inaugural season at the new performing arts center at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.



Beginning September 19, 2023, as a part of PAC NYC’s mission to provide accessible programming for the community, the institution will launch the Lobby Stages program. PAC NYC will open its doors for free, daily performances on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Stage in the lobby.



On October 20, 2023, PAC NYC will present Britton and the Sting, a show which is a ritual of grief, that creates a sanctuary of communal letting go of dead things in our lives that are no longer serving us. The performance will be a ticketed event on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Stage in the lobby.



On December 18, 2023, “Conversations at PAC NYC” will present a discussion with author Walter Isaacson.



Beginning January 5, 2024, PAC NYC will present Motion/Matter: Street Dance Festival, a celebration of the multitude of street dance movements emerging from New York City and from around the world. The festival will feature legendary DJs, epic battles and concert dance premieres. All performances will offer Pay What You Wish tickets.



Beginning June 2024, PAC NYC will present National Queer Theater’s Criminal Queerness Festival (CQF), an annual theater festival that presents works by international queer and trans artists. The festival will present works by Achiro P. Olwoch, Raphaël Amahl Khouri, and Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko. All performances will offer Pay What You Wish tickets.



PAC NYC (251 Fulton Street) is a dynamic new home for the arts, serving audiences and the creative sector through flexible venues enabling the facility to embrace wide-ranging artistic programs. The inaugural year will feature commissions, world premieres, co-productions, and collaborative work across theater, dance, music, opera, film and more. The vision for PAC NYC began when then Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his team worked to ensure the plan for rebuilding the World Trade Center site included a performing arts center.

