Peppermint Reveals Details About Upcoming Album A GIRL LIKE ME: LETTERS TO MY LOVERS

The album is due out on October 16th!

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations is set to release her brand new album, A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers October 16 via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA. A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers is the first in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of Peppermint's most recent relationship.

Take a look at behind the scenes/in the studio footage below!

Pre-order the new album here: lnk.to/Pre-Letters

"Best Sex" will be the lead track and is slated for release October 2 - Peppermint states -""Best Sex" - a song for and about the fuqbois and my addiction to them. "As much as I hate to admit it,the best distraction from the search for love is good sex.""

A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers also features a gorgeous cover of the Carole King classic, "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." "Obviously, I'm a Carole King fan. I love the lyrics, which I think are incredibly relatable in queer relationships and encounters as well as casual moments that may or may not turn into something more. The possibility of a relationship is usually inhibited by social stigma and fear of being seen in public with a trans woman." says Peppermint.

Track Listing

Submission - Interlude

Best Sex

Claimed -Interlude

Chosen One

Worthy - Interlude

A Girl Like Me

Woke - Interlude

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Warmth - Interlude

Every Morning

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

In addition, Peppermint recently reunited the Broadway cast of Head Over Heels to perform a medley of Go Go's hits to help raise funds for the Ali Forney Center which benefits the nation's largest homeless LGBTQ organization. Appearing in the video alongside Peppermint are cast members Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tom Alan Robins, Andrew Durand, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Bonnie Milligan, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, and Rachel York, among others, including Go-Go's members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin. Watch the performance HERE

Peppermint can currently be seen in OUTtvgo's new show "Translation." In this weekly roundtable talk series, former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race; Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Sonique, and Carmen Carrera sit together to discuss various topics including politics and dating as they relate to their trans identities.

Photo credit: Magnus Hastings

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You