Paul Taylor Dance Company Returns To Lincoln Center, November 1- 13

The Paul Taylor Dance Company (PTDC) will return to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for its highly-anticipated New York City Season from November 1 to November 13, 2022.

Billed as "Taylor: A New Era," the Season will include World Premieres by newly-appointed Resident Choreographer Lauren Lovette and Taylor Commissioned Choreographer Amy Hall Garner, and a one-night-only event showcasing the collaboration between Paul Taylor and painter Alex Katz.

The Season will also feature nine Taylor masterworks; the return of Taylor Commissioned Choreographer Larry Keigwin's Rush Hour; and Kurt Jooss's The Green Table, one of the most iconic and celebrated anti-war dances of all time, which premiered 90 years ago. It will also expand on the Company's long-time partnership with Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL) by featuring the orchestra performing musical masterworks by George Gershwin, Sergei Prokofiev and Philip Glass on five "Moving Music" programs, in addition to performing dance scores on every program.

Tickets for all performances from November 2 through November 13 start at just $15 and go on sale Thursday, September 8 at noon. Every seat in the house on Opening Night, November 1, is just $10; tickets go on sale Monday, October 17 at noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.boxoffice.dance, at the Koch Box Office at 63rd Street and Columbus Avenue, or by calling 212.496.0600.

"I'm thrilled to bring our Company back to Lincoln Center after three long COVID years," said Artistic Director Michael Novak. "Audiences will discover some wonderful new Company members performing many of Paul Taylor's greatest dances and new Taylor Company Commissions, in addition to a unique new collaboration with Orchestra of St. Luke's. My goal is to give audiences new ways to experience the Company by exploring the relationship between dance and live music and reminding them of the power of our vast repertory and the importance of new work."

The new "Moving Music" series includes three unique programs: Menagerie Matinee, American Rhapsody, and ICONS: Taylor, Glass, Jooss. In each of these programs, Act II is devoted exclusively to music, bringing OSL and its world-class musicians to the fore to perform masterful music under the direction of new Taylor Music Director, Maestro David LaMarche. Act II works are Prokofiev's "Peter & the Wolf," with a special guest narrator; Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" featuring pianist Stewart Goodyear; and Glass's Suite from "The Hours."

The Gala performance on November 2 will celebrate PTDC's return to Lincoln Center and Ms. Lovette's first Season as Resident Choreographer. The Company will perform Ms. Lovette's World Premiere, set to music by Ernest Bloch, and the beloved Taylor masterwork Arden Court. The Gala evening festivities include a pre-performance cocktail reception, dinner and dancing on the Koch Theater's Promenade following the performance. For more information, call 646-214-5815 or email jj@ptdc.org.

A special one-night-only program on Wednesday November 9 at 7p.m., "Taylor X Katz," will feature the work of two of our greatest artists, Paul Taylor and painter Alex Katz. Their work together produced fifteen dances, many of which are considered to be among the greatest collaborative works in the performing arts. The evening will feature four of their ingenious collaborations: Polaris, Scudorama, Sunset and Diggity.

Central to the annual New York Season is the Arnhold Tier 3 Dance Education & Audience Development Initiative (Arnhold Tier 3), launched in 2015 with leadership support from Jody and John Arnhold. In collaboration with the Paul Taylor Dance Company and under the direction of Carolyn Adams, Director of Education at The Taylor School, Arnhold Tier 3 offers a dance education experience that includes FREE tickets for students and their parents, teachers, and school administrators. The program inspires and provokes the curiosity of thousands of New York City and New York State public school children through exposure to some of the world's greatest dances and dancers. This year, in partnership with Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) and New York City Department of Education, Arnhold Tier 3 is providing teachers with a ten-lesson curriculum based on Kurt Jooss's The Green Table, the iconic anti-war dance from 1932. This curriculum illustrates how dance, music, and design can powerfully address social issues and facets of our common humanity. For more information on Arnhold Tier 3, please email arnholdtier3@paultaylordance.org

Following the November 11 performance, the Company's young patrons group, TaylorNEXT, will host the annual TaylorNEXT Party on the Koch Theater Promenade, where members are invited to celebrate a new era of the Paul Taylor Dance Company. For additional information visit paultaylordance.org/taylornext.