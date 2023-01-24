Paul Mescal, Patsy Ferran, And Anjana Vasan To Star In A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE West End Revival

Paul Mescal, just nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA for his leading role in the film Aftersun, and best known for his BAFTA winning role in Normal People, Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran (Summer & Smoke), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) and Dwane Walcott (One Night in Miami, Our Girl) will continue in the roles of Stanley, Blanche, Stella and Harold 'Mitch' Mitchell respectively, in the transfer of the Almeida Theatre's critically acclaimed, hot ticket & sell-out production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret, Summer & Smoke), the production will run for a strictly limited 6-week run, at The Phoenix Theatre, from 20 March to 29 April 2023.

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals. When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall's "heart-stopping" (The Telegraph) revival of Tennessee Williams' masterpiece transfers to the West End for a limited six week run.

Patsy Ferran returns as Blanche DuBois, with Paul Mescal as Stanley, and Anjana Vasan as Stella in this production.

Paul Mescal said "I'm incredibly excited that Streetcar is being transferred to the West End with this formidable cast and creative team, led by the exceptionally talented Rebecca Frecknall. It's my favourite play and it's wonderful to be able to share it with a wider audience".

This is the first production Rebecca has directed following the multi-award-winning production of Cabaret, for which she won the Olivier Award and Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Director (the production won seven Olivier Awards in total).

Rebecca Frecknall, Director, said "I'm thrilled we will have the opportunity to share this production with a wider audience. It's a testament to this fantastic company and incredible play. It's been moving to see how audiences have responded to our work and I'm excited to see how the piece will evolve in the West End."

A Streetcar Named Desire's creative team is as follows: Director: Rebecca Frecknall; Set Designer: Madeleine Girling; Costume Designer: Merle Hensel; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Peter Rice: Composer: Angus MacRae and Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG.

A Streetcar Named Desire is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions the Almeida Theatre, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Rebecca Frecknall is a multi-Olivier Award-winning director who has directed in the UK and internationally. She is Associate Director at the Almeida Theatre. Rebecca is the director of the award-winning production of Cabaret at the KitKat Club (Olivier Award for Best Director and Best Musical Revival 2022, Winner of the Critics' Circle Award for Best Director 2022), and the critically acclaimed Summer and Smoke (Olivier Award for Best Revival 2019), which opened at the Almeida before transferring to the West End. Rebecca's production of Sanctuary City at the New York Theatre Workshop won the 2022 Drama Desk Award for 'Outstanding Director of a Play'.

Patsy Ferran's theatre credits include: Three Sisters (Almeida) Summer and Smoke (Almeida/West End and for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress and Critic's Circle Award for Best Actress) Camp Siegfried (The Old Vic) and A Christmas Carol (Bridge Theatre) 15 Heroines: The Labyrinth (Jermyn Street Theatre); Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Broadway); My Mum's A Twat (Royal Court); Speech and Debate (Trafalgar Studios); As You Like It; Treasure Island (National Theatre); The Merchant Of Venice (RSC); The Angry Brigade (Paines Plough); Blithe Spirit (also West End).

Her film credits include Living; White Bird; Mothering Sunday; Tom and Jerry; How to Build a Girl; Darkest Hour; God's Own Country; Tulip Fever and The National Phobia Association's Day Out. Television includes: Will; Guerrilla; Jamestown; Black Narcissus; Life After Life.

Patsy won the Most Promising Newcomer in 2014 and was nominated for an Emerging Talent Award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2015.

Paul Mescal's theatre credits include: The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/Abbey Theatre, Dublin); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Gaiety Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Kilkenny Arts Festival); A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (Dublin Theatre Festival); The Great Gatsby; The Red Shoes (Gate Theatre, Dublin).

His television work includes Normal People (for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor), and for film, his credits include Foe; Aftersun (for which he has just been nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA); God's Creatures; Carmen and The Lost Daughter.

Anjana Vasan 's theatre credits include: Summer and Smoke (the Almeida/West End); A Doll's House (Lyric Hammersmith); Rutherford and Son; Dara; Behind the Beautiful Forevers (National Theatre); An Adventure (Bush Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe); Life of Galileo (Young Vic). Her television work includes We Are Lady Parts; Killing Eve; Sex Education, and for film, her credits include Wicked Little Letters; Cyrano and Mogul Mowgli.

Dwane Walcott's theatre credits include Machinal (Almeida Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare's Globe); ANNA; Damned by Despair (National Theatre); One Night in Miami; Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse); Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); The Iphigenia Quartet (Gate Theatre); Hamlet (Barbican); The Twits (Royal Court). His television credits includes A Town Called Malice; Enterprice; Our Girl. For film, his work includes Mindhorn.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall

Running at The Phoenix Theatre

20 March - 29 April 2023

General On Sale: Sign up for tickets at www.streetcarwestend.com ahead of general on sale on Wednesday 01 February

Performance schedule: Mon - Saturday at 7.30pm, matinees on Thursday and Saturdays at 2.30pm (N.B no matinee on 23 March)

Ticket Prices: £15 - £125

Running Time: Approx. 2 hours 45 minutes including a 20-minute interval

Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 14+. This production contains xenophobic language, domestic violence, alcoholism, mental health difficulties including anxiety and depression as well as references to suicide and sexual assault. It also includes sudden loud noises, haze and the smoking of herbal cigarettes.

Address: Phoenix Theatre, Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H OJP

Website: www.streetcarwestend.com