Patti LuPone and Christopher Plummer to Star in CLIFFS OF FREEDOM

Patti LuPone will return to the film world in the historical epic, "Cliffs of Freedom" with Christopher Plummer. The film depicts the start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821 and is directed by Van Lin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Marianne Metropoulos and Kevin Bernhardt.

"Cliffs of Freedom" is the story of an ill-fated romance between a young Greek village girl and a conflicted Turkish officer during the dawn of the Greek War for Independence against the Ottoman EMPIRE in 1821. Twenty-year-old Anna Christina is smitten by Colonel Tariq, a rising star in the Turkish army who has growing doubts about his countrymen's brutal methods of governance, and who had once spared her life on a cliff-top when she was a child... but their budding romance brings tragedy to her family and her village. Swearing revenge against the Turks, Christina joins the Greek rebellion and inadvertently becomes a local symbol of the Greek resistance movement, inspiring her countrymen and attracting the ire of the Turks, who place a bounty on her head. Having believed that she could leave her feelings behind, Christina must face off against the man who still loves her and wants to keep her safe, but who has now been tasked with her capture. Their encounters and skirmishes inevitably lead to a tragic confrontation during a pivotal battle between the Greeks and Turks that will change the course of history.

LuPone stars as Yia-Yia, Plummer as Thanasi, Tania Raymonde as Anna Christina, Billy Zane as Christo and Raza Jaffrey as Sunal Demir. The film is set to debut in cinemas this March.

Watch the film's trailer below!

Patti LuPone is currently starring in Company in the West End. She recently starred on Broadway in War Paint. Her previous London theatre credits include originating the role of Fantine in Les Misérables for the RSC and Cameron Mackintosh, an Olivier-award winning role in The Cradle will Rock and creating the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

Her numerous Broadway credits include: originating the role of Eva Peron in Evita,Gypsy, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes, Noises Off, The Old Neighborhood and Master Class. Her many screen credits include: Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Union Square, Parker, City by the Sea, Heist, State and Main; Just Looking, Summer of Sam, The 24 Hour Woman, Family Prayers, Driving Miss Daisy and Witness. Her television work includes: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful, Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Glee, 30 Rock, The RISE and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (Grammy Award), Ugly Betty, Will & Grace (as herself), Frasier (1998 Emmy nomination) and Law & Order. LuPone, who is a graduate of the first class of the Drama Division of New York's Juilliard School and a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company, is the author of the The New York Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Canadian born Christopher Plummer has been acting for over 60 years. He has won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA. Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles. Mr. Plummer has portrayed nearly all of the Bard's lead characters on stages around the world. He made his debut at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in 1956 playing the title role in Henry V.

